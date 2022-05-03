turnaround? Mano asks and Internacional will make a proposal for a defender of a Brazilian giant

The player is on loan to Internacional, which needs to pay almost R$30 million to acquire the defender’s economic rights.

Internacional is still looking to rehabilitate for the season. After a very bad start under Alexander Medina, the board decided to make a change and brought in Mano Menezes to direct the team. In the last match, a goalless draw against Avaí for the Brazilian Championship. With points, Mano is implementing his characteristics in the team.

And according to the GE, the coach wants Inter to make a proposal to buy, permanently, Bruno Méndez. The 22-year-old defender belongs to Corinthians and is on loan to Colorado until the end of June.

The problem is that the value of the defender is considered high: 6 million euros (R$29.8 million). The board’s desire is to seek a compromise to buy Mendez. “Not yet (there is a proposal). There are talks with Corinthians. (Bruno Méndez) He has a contract with Inter and we hope he fulfills it. We will do everything to keep him at Beira-Rio. He is an excellent player. is performing admirably. If we can keep it, great”, said Inter’s football vice Emílio Papaléo Zin after the draw with Avaí on Sunday.

Bro talked about the player

After the goalless draw against Avaí, Mano Menezes spoke about the player. He was asked if he would stop using Bruno Méndez so that he does not play more than six matches for Internacional. If he exceeds this number, per tournament rules, he will not be able to play for another team. So far the defender has made three matches.

“What the direction agreed with the opponent will be fulfilled. We have to fulfill what has been established”, said the coach.

Over almost a year at the club, Bruno Méndez played 42 matches with the colored shirt. He scored a goal.