Twitter says fake or spam accounts make up less than 5% of its user base | Technology

Twitter estimates that less than 5% of your user base is fake or spammy accounts. The information was presented this Monday (2) by the platform, which has 229 million active users.

In a filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the first quarter of 2022, the company said there were no changes to its estimates of fake and spam accounts from previous periods.

After the purchase of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk was revealed, there was an increase in the number of followers of various profiles, mainly politicians and personalities linked to the right in Brazil.

A conta do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) no Twitter ganhou mais de 100 mil seguidores em dois dias, número bem acima de sua média segundo Christopher Bouzy, criador do BotSentinel, um serviço que rastreia contas falsas. Bouzy said he didn’t believe the rise in the number of followers came from authentic accounts.

But Twitter says this appears to have been an organic move that took place in several countries. “These swings appear to have been largely a result of an increase in the creation of new accounts and the deactivation of others, organically,” the company told g1 last Thursday (28).

The company said it would continue to review the changes and take action against accounts that violate its spam policy.

When the deal to buy Twitter was announced, Musk stated that one of his plans for the platform is to fight spam.