Two new coronavirus variants identified in South Africa

South Africa, birthplace of the omicron variant, is facing a possible fifth wave of Covid-19. The new outbreak, which has tripled the number of new infections and increased hospitalizations, is linked to BA.4 and BA.5, two subvariants that are part of the omicron family.

“What we are seeing now, or at least the first signs, are not completely new variants, but current strains that are starting to breed strains of their own,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform. -Christmas from South Africa. “BA.4 and BA.5 demonstrate how the virus is evolving differently as global immunity increases.”

Since its initial identification in South Africa and Botswana last November, the highly contagious omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has produced several subvariants.

Public health experts in the country are monitoring the situation to learn what causes this increase in cases, how it relates to immunity from previous infections and what its global implications are.

In South Africa, researchers estimate that about 90% of the population has some immunity, partly from inoculation and partly from previous infections. However, the immune response to the disease usually begins to wane in about three months. “It’s natural to see reinfection at this stage, mainly due to people’s behavior change, such as wearing fewer masks and traveling more,” explained Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington and formerly of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data show that in unvaccinated people, BA.4 and BA.5 evade the natural defenses produced from an infection with the original omicron variant, known as BA.1. The result is symptomatic infections with the new subvariants. “That’s the reason it’s starting to fuel a new wave in South Africa,” Oliveira said.

Scientists are still studying whether this outbreak creates milder or more severe disease, and it’s unclear whether the two subvariants could emerge in other parts of the world. “We are in a global moment where the past cannot predict the future,” said Kavita Patel, a physician who led the preparedness response for the H1N1 swine flu virus pandemic during the Obama administration in the United States. “But situation monitoring and data coming from countries like South Africa offers reliable signals to understand the evolution of the virus,” she added.

Currently, another omicron subvariant, BA.2, is dominant in the United States, but public health officials have identified BA.4 and BA.5 circulating at low levels. “Whatever the dominant variant, the lesson here is to stop transmission. It’s the most important thing,” said Eric Feigl-Ding, lead epidemiologist on the World Health Network’s Covid-19 Task Force.