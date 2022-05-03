Uberaba: almost a month without registering deaths from COVID-19 – Gerais

Uberaba, which has about 340 thousand inhabitants, has already applied about 705 thousand doses of the vaccine against COVID (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure)

The month began with two good news for the municipality of Uberaba, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic: almost a month without records of deaths and a drop of about 50% in new positive cases of the disease in April.

The last death caused by the disease in the city took place on April 5th – this month a total of three deaths were recorded. J in March, 20.

In addition, while March counted 2,086 new COVID cases, in April, this indicator dropped to 1,182.

In May, the average of new positive cases per day in the city is 24, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the 1/5th, 28 residents of Uberaba tested positive for the disease and in yesterday’s bulletin, there were 20 new cases. The weekly transmission rate registers 0.67.

The bulletin also shows that eleven people are hospitalized in hospitals in Uberaba, five of them in the ICU ward and six in the infirmary.

Last epidemiological bulletin of COVID-19, in Uberaba, released on Monday night (2/5) (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure)

On the other hand, as in the past month, the challenge for the municipality continues to try to convince around 50% of people over 18 years of age that they are overdue for the third dose of the vaccine.

Current Vacinmetro de Uberaba, updated this Monday (2/5) (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure)

Uberaba, which has about 340,000 people, applied a total of 704,693 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 82,732 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the city, of which 80,632 people have recovered and 1,532 have died.