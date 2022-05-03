UFC 274: With Flamengo shirt, Gaethje provokes Charles do Bronx: “My team is better than yours” | combat
Teasing between UFC fighters is common, but using football teams, not so much. But that was the tactic of American lightweight Justin Gaethje to try to get the attention of Charles do Bronx, champion of the division and who puts his title on the line at UFC 274, this Saturday, against Gaethje. An outspoken Corinthians fan, Charles was the target of a challenger video. Wearing a Flamengo shirt with his name on the back, Justin Gaethje teased:
Justin Gaethje Flamengo UFC 274 shirt — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
– What’s up, Charles? I heard that my team is better than yours – said the fighter in the video, before hitting gauntlets with his trainer, Mike Winklejohn.
A declared Corinthians fan, Charles do Bronx was welcomed by the club’s fans on his return to Brazil after winning the lightweight belt, knocking out Michael Chandler, and was even invited by the club to participate in a lecture with the players.
Charles do Bronx participates in a lecture with Corinthians players — Photo: Disclosure / Corinthians
UFC 274
May 7, 2022 in Phoenix (USA)
MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):
Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Justin Gaethje
Strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza
Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson
Light Heavyweight: Maurício Shogun vs Ovince St. preux
Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):
Middleweight: André Fialho vs Cameron VanCamp
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams
Featherweight: Macy Chiasson v Norma Dumont
Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell
Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Pezão
Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba vs Danny Roberts
Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto
Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara
Strawweight: Ariane Sorriso vs Lupita Godinez
Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcia
UFC 274: Charles do Bronx defends his lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje. Live, only in Combat! — Photo: Infoesporte
