US$ 26 billion in papers are ready to flood the market; understand – Money Times

THE Nubank (NAKED) may experience more pressure as the end of a lock-up billions of dollars of their papers.

The restriction on the sale of shares in the digital bank ends on May 17, after the release of the first quarter results, and a total of US$ 26 billion in shares may be traded on the market, according to calculations by the Bloomberg based on the prospectus and other regulatory documents.

Nubank currently has a market cap of US$28 billion – below the private round that valued it at US$30 billion and attracted the Berkshire Hathawayin Warren Buffett, in the first half of 2021.

The end of the lock-up is among the “key risks” for Nubank’s investment thesis, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Tito Labarta wrote in an April 29 report.

THE Goldman, which has a buy recommendation for the stock, began hedging the stock last month with a price target that suggests upside potential of about 100% from Monday’s close.

Nubank does not comment.

Still, the company’s founders and its main investors – which include Tencent, DST Global and Sequoia Capital – may choose to keep the papers in the portfolio, betting on the long-term thesis of transforming the Brazilian financial system. But the loss in equity value has done little to bolster investor confidence, at least in the short term.

Since its IPO in December, the Nubank has been trying to convince the market that it can deliver the promised growth even with the deterioration of the credit cycle in Brazil, in the face of rising inflation and interest rates. The bank ended last year with more than 53 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The stock did not escape unscathed amid a sharp correction in tech stocks. The Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn has sent US bond yields soaring, which has especially weighed on high-growth names. THE Nubank has fallen 34% since the initial public offering, losing about a third of its market value.

The total number of shares that can reach the market represents more than 90% of the total shares. THE Nubank had already established two other windows for some shareholders to sell part of their shares, but the price conditions were not met. There is no price restriction for the third and final sales window.

