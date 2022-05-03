US accuses Russia of wanting to ‘annex’ Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk – News

Russia plans to hold referendums “in mid-May” to “try to annex” the pro-Russian separatist “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Russia. Ukraineinformed a senior US official on Monday (2).

“According to the most recent information, we believe that Russia will try to annex the ‘People’s Republic of Donetsk’ and the ‘People’s Republic of Lugansk,'” the American ambassador to the Osce (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), Michael Carpenter.

“This information shows that Russia intends to organize referendums” in this regard “by mid-May,” he added.





“Moscow foresees a similar plan for Kherson”, a Ukrainian coastal city controlled by Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Carpenter said. “We believe that this information is very reliable”, assured the diplomat.

According to Carpenter, “these simulacra of referendums, orchestrated votes, will not be considered legitimate nor any intention to annex other Ukrainian territories”. “We must act urgently,” she insisted, without saying how the West would react.

The city of Kherson, near Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, is the first and so far the only major Ukrainian town seized by the Russians since the beginning of the war. invasion. Moscow says it has controlled it since March 3.

Kiev also accuses Russia of wanting to organize in that region, and in neighboring Zaporizhzhia, a “referendum” on independence.



