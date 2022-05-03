US recommends passengers to wear a mask again on plane travel
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended that travelers continue to wear a face mask at airports and during travel by plane, train and bus to prevent new infections. by the coronavirus.
According to the health authorities of the US agency, the recommendation is based on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country, the transmission rates of the virus and the protection provided by masks.
The mandate for the use of the protection item by passengers and transport system workers has been extended several times since the beginning of the pandemic. The last one was supposed to end this Tuesday (3/5), but a court order of April 18 had already anticipated the immediate end of the obligation.
The decision by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, of Florida, held that the CDC had exceeded its authority by extending the mandatory protection. (With information from Reuters)
