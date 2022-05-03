US Vice President Kamala Harris ends Covid-19 quarantine

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will return to work in person on Tuesday (3), almost a week after being diagnosed with covid-19, her spokeswoman announced this Monday.

Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, said an antigen test by the vice president on Monday was negative for the coronavirus, but she will remain a few days wearing a mask in public.

Harris, 57, was quarantined on April 26, the latest in a series of infections among Washington’s elite. The White House said she was asymptomatic and that President Joe Biden, 79, had not seen Harris in recent days.

Several members of Congress announced they had contracted covid in late April, while the vice president’s husband, Doug Emhoff, became infected in March.

The White House publicly acknowledged that Biden could test positive, but played down any possible consequences, pointing out that he could continue to work remotely.

On Saturday, Biden, without a mask, attended a dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents Association.

In October 2020, before vaccines against Covid-19 were available, then-President Donald Trump spent three days in the hospital receiving emergency treatment for the disease, after telling Americans that the virus was not a danger.

More than 900,000 people have died so far in the United States from the Covid-19 pandemic, which at its peak killed more than 3,000 people a day. Currently, around 300 to 400 people die from Covid every day in the richest country in the world.

