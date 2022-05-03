USDA: Soybean and corn planting advance in the US, but far from averages…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring bulletin this Monday (2) with the update of planting data for North American soybeans 2022/23. Until last Sunday (1), 8% of the area dedicated to the oilseed had already been sown, against 3% last week, 22% in the same period last year and 13% in the multiannual average. The market expectation was 8%.

Regarding corn, the area planted in the USA reached 14%. The index was below the expectation of 16% of traders. A week ago, the number was 7% and a year ago, it was 42%. The average of the last harvests is 33% for the period.

The report also indicated 3% of cereal crops had already emerged, against 7% in 2021 and an average of 6% in the last five years.

Spring wheat planting in the US reached 19% of the area, against 20% of expectations and 13% last week. Last year, however, 46% of the area destined for the cereal had already been planted. The average is 28%.

Regarding cotton, the USDA reported planting completed in 16% of the area, while last week the figure was 12%. In 2021, at this same time, sowing was completed at 15% and the average is 15% for the period.

WINTER WHEAT CONDITIONS

Monday’s report also brought the index of winter wheat crops in good or excellent condition at 27%, the same number as the previous week, but slightly below market expectations of 28%.