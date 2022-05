Vaccination against Covid: 164.2 million people are fully immunized | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Monday (2) show that 164,234,669 Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of vaccines. This number represents 76.45% of the country’s total population. The booster dose was given in 86,784,508 people, which corresponds to 40.4% of the population.

The population 5 years of age and older (i.e., the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 88.57% and the population aged 5 years and over who is fully immunized is 82.05%. The booster dose was given in 53.65% of the population aged 18 years and over, the age group that can currently receive booster vaccinations.

in total, 11,830,119 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents almost 57.71% of the population in this age group who took the first dose. Still on this track, 5,499,649 are fully immunized when taking the second dose of vaccines, which corresponds to 26.83% of the population of this group.

Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 164,234,669 (76.45% of the total population and 82.05% of the vaccineable population*)

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1“O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.

Total children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated:

Total vaccinated, according to the governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

