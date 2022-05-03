Van Dijk reveals what Klopp said in Liverpool’s dressing room before the team sought insane comeback and went to the Champions League final
the defender Virgil van Dijkof Liverpoolrevealed how was the speech of the coach Jürgen Klopp in the break before 3-2 over Villarreal, this Tuesday (3), in the semifinals of the Champions League – the result put the reds in the continental decision.
The English team that lost 2-0 to the “Yellow Submarine”, but had an insane reaction in the second half and scored three goals, taking the triumph and the vacancy of Spain.
In an interview after the match, the Dutchman revealed the “simple” instruction that the German coach gave his teammates to react in the 2nd half.
“At half-time, the manager told us: ‘Play the way Liverpool play,'” Van Dijk told BT Sports.
“Klopp said: ‘Play the way we’ve been playing all season. Take the ball, make a lot of movement both with the ball and behind the last line. Alternate the cadenced moves with speed,'” he reported.
“When we returned to the field, we tried to show that we really wanted to be in this final. I think we dominated the 2nd half”, he pointed out.
“I think our 2nd half was excellent. We managed to get the ball back quickly and obviously it was difficult for them to keep up with our pace. I think it was a deserved victory, based on what we did in the 2nd half”, added the defender.
This will be Liverpool’s 3rd continental decision in the last five years, as the British team were in the 2017/18 finals (lost to Real Madrid) and 2018/19 (won to Tottenham).
Now, all you have to do is follow this Wednesday’s semi-final, between Real Madrid and Manchester City, to find out who will be the rival of the great match on May 28, at the Stade de France, in Paris.