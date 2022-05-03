VIDEO: Ceiling ceiling at Hospital da Restauração falls and water from burst pipe hits trauma unit patients | Pernambuco

Plasterboards that make up the ceiling lining of Hospital da Restauração (HR), in the central area of ​​Recife, fell on Monday afternoon (2) and water from a burst pipe reached patients at the health unit, which is the largest in the state’s public network. Images sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo show the fall of the lining and the despair of patients and staff (see video above) .

The case occurred around 1:30 pm in the trauma unit, when a pipe burst, according to the Hospital da Restauração press office. The video shows patients, some intubated, being hastily removed from their place.

It is also possible to hear the screams of patients and the despair of a health professional asking to prepare material for intubation. There were no injuries and care was not interrupted.according to the State Department of Health (see answer below), which reported that 10 patients from the red room and 86 patients from the orange room were temporarily removed and then returned.

A man who was at the scene when the ceiling fell described the situation and asked the government of Pernambuco for action.

“Look at the agony, people. All this is water. The intubated patients, we need surgery, the nurses all working to take the patients out, look at Mr. Paulo Câmara [governador]the citizen here intubated taking a bath here”, he said, in the recording.

According to the president of the Professional Union of Nursing Assistants and Technicians of Pernambuco (Satenpe), Francis Herbert, there are numerous structural problems in health units in the state, which puts the lives of patients at risk.

“There were serious patients, intubated and who really need care, with imminent risk of death, and the ceiling fell, there was water for everywhere. Unfortunately, this is the structure of our health units. We have been denouncing this and , unfortunately, the government and authorities do not pay attention,” Francis said.

Part of the ceiling lining of Hospital da Restauração collapses

The director of Hospital da Restauração, Miguel Arcanjo, explained that the leak happened in a pipe that overflowed in the orange room 1 and the water ended up also spreading through the red and orange rooms 2. (see video above). He stated that no patients suffered harm.

“Water fell on a patient, but not the ceiling. The patients who were in the orange and red (rooms) were evacuated, taken to another sector of the hospital. We cleaned all areas and the patients are back and, thank God, it didn’t happen no big deal, everything is under control,” he said.

Access to visitors was temporarily blocked at the health unit. Paulo Roberto is with his father hospitalized in the red ward and was disgusted by the lack of information.

“It’s in there and they haven’t given any information yet. They only did that here, they reinforced the security here at the front so that we would not have access to the place where there is information. Isolate the family and be whatever God wants in there,” he declared.

In a note, the State Health Department (SES) stated that the water leak that occurred at Hospital da Restauração “was due to the rupture of a drinking water pipe”. The case took place on the 1st floor, in one of the rooms of the infirmary, and “the flow of water pressed two plasterboards, causing them to give way”.

In the text, SES stated that “the problem was one-off and is not related to the structural stability of the building”. He also said that, according to the hospital’s management, “there was no record of injured or injured patients and the service was not paralyzed”.

After the incident, the medical team provisionally removed 10 patients from the red room and 86 patients from the orange room. According to SES, all of them returned to the rooms.

“The maintenance team, which was also called, contained the leak in a few hours, as well as the cleaning team, which sanitized the place. For prevention, other plasterboards were removed until the pipe was completely repaired and the plates were replaced” , said the SES.

THE g1 also sought out the government of Pernambuco to ask for a position on the criticism of the management of the health area by the state Executive, but received no response until the last update of this report.

Rain causes infiltration and causes part of the ceiling of the Hospital da Restauração to fall

In January, after heavy rain in Greater Recife, an infiltration left corridors flooded in the trauma ward of the HR (see video above). At the time, the health unit said that the hospital building is over 50 years old and that these infiltrations always occur on rainy days.

Hospital da Restauração is the largest in the public network in Pernambuco. The health unit is considered a reference in the care of cases of severe burns, poisoning by venomous animals, victims of violence and traffic accidents.

According to the State Department of Health, the hospital performs, on average, 180 emergency calls per day and that the HR has 830 beds registered with the Ministry of Health.