Villarreal vs Liverpool: See highlights from the decisive match for the Champions League semis

EARLY IN THE BEGINNING: Dia opens the scoring for Villarreal with 2 minutes of play

Parejo delivers the paçoca at the entrance of the area and Thiago takes danger to Villarreal’s goal

Liverpool have good chance but referee fouls Salah on Rulli

Alisson takes down Lo Celso in the area and Villarreal players complain about penalty

Coquelin extends to Villarreal and draws the aggregate score of the semifinal

Alexander-Arnold stamps the crossbar in a deflected shot and Díaz misses a volley in the sequence

Fabinho discounts for Liverpool in a move with Rulli

Luis Díaz takes advantage of a beautiful cross from Alexander-Arnold and draws the game for Liverpool

Rulli leaves the goal all wrong, Mané wins in speed and turns to Liverpool

