Sports

Villarreal vs Liverpool: See highlights from the decisive match for the Champions League semis

1st half – 2 minutes – Dia opens the scoring for Villarreal right at the beginning of the match


EARLY IN THE BEGINNING: Dia opens the scoring for Villarreal with 2 minutes of play

1st half – 13 minutes – Parejo delivers the paçoca at the entrance of the area and Thiago almost draws


Parejo delivers the paçoca at the entrance of the area and Thiago takes danger to Villarreal’s goal

1st half – 23 minutes – Liverpool arrive with danger, but referee calls Salah foul on goalkeeper Rulli


Liverpool have good chance but referee fouls Salah on Rulli

1st half – 36 minutes – Alisson takes down Lo Celso in the area and Villarreal players ask for a penalty, but the referee orders it to go on


Alisson takes down Lo Celso in the area and Villarreal players complain about penalty

1st half – 40 minutes – Coquelin scored Villarreal’s second and tied the match on aggregate!


Coquelin extends to Villarreal and draws the aggregate score of the semifinal

2nd half – 54 minutes – Alexander-Arnold risks from outside, the ball deflects and stamps the crossbar; then Díaz misses a volley


Alexander-Arnold stamps the crossbar in a deflected shot and Díaz misses a volley in the sequence

2nd half – 61 minutes – Fabinho appears in the area as a surprise element and takes advantage of Rulli’s bizarre failure to decrease for Liverpool


Fabinho discounts for Liverpool in a move with Rulli

2nd half – 66 minutes – Luis Díaz takes advantage of a beautiful cross from Alexander-Arnold and draws for Liverpool!


Luis Díaz takes advantage of a beautiful cross from Alexander-Arnold and draws the game for Liverpool

2nd half – 73 minutes – Rulli misses once again and Mané turns to Liverpool


Rulli leaves the goal all wrong, Mané wins in speed and turns to Liverpool

Pre-match – Check out the preview of the match:


Marcelo Bechler and Arthur Quezada bring the preview of Villarreal vs Liverpool

Pre-game – See the team lineups for the game:

