Villarreal vs Liverpool: See highlights from the decisive match for the Champions League semis
1st half – 2 minutes – Dia opens the scoring for Villarreal right at the beginning of the match
1st half – 13 minutes – Parejo delivers the paçoca at the entrance of the area and Thiago almost draws
1st half – 23 minutes – Liverpool arrive with danger, but referee calls Salah foul on goalkeeper Rulli
1st half – 36 minutes – Alisson takes down Lo Celso in the area and Villarreal players ask for a penalty, but the referee orders it to go on
1st half – 40 minutes – Coquelin scored Villarreal’s second and tied the match on aggregate!
2nd half – 54 minutes – Alexander-Arnold risks from outside, the ball deflects and stamps the crossbar; then Díaz misses a volley
2nd half – 61 minutes – Fabinho appears in the area as a surprise element and takes advantage of Rulli’s bizarre failure to decrease for Liverpool
2nd half – 66 minutes – Luis Díaz takes advantage of a beautiful cross from Alexander-Arnold and draws for Liverpool!
2nd half – 73 minutes – Rulli misses once again and Mané turns to Liverpool
