Viola Davis to Star in Amanda Waller Series on HBO Max

According to information from deadlineanother character from The Suicide Squad is close to winning a TV series. After Peacemakernow it’s time to Amanda Waller have their own production HBO Max. The Oscar Winner Viola Davis is negotiating to reprise the role.

Viola Davis to play the leader of the Suicide squad in the two films released in 2016 and 2021. The actress also made a cameo appearance in the series Peacemakerwhich is renewed for a second season.

The as-yet-untitled series will be helmed by Christal Henryone of the screenwriters of watchmen (2019). James Gunndirector of The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022), will executive produce.

In The Suicide SquadWalking through a jungle filled with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave… and Amanda Waller’s government techs on hand. your ears, tracking every move. And as always, one wrong move and they die (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is placing bets, the money is against them – all of them.

