Volkswagen already admits: wants German drivers in Audi and Porsche in F1 – Formula 1 News

Barely announced the entry into Formula 1 from 2026, and Volkswagen already wants to impose conditions that can generate significant changes in teams that sign partnership with their respective brands, Audi and Porsche. That’s because VW CEO Herbert Diess has admitted that he expects to see German drivers defending the brand on the track.

Audi and Porsche intend to take different paths in F1. While the first wants to be a team, the second would enter as an engine supplier, and Red Bull would be one of the main interested in competing with the German automaker’s power units.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess wants to see German drivers defend the brand in F1 (Photo: Lulop)

It turns out that the agreement, if confirmed, could leave the partnership between the Taurus and Sergio Pérez valid until the end of 2025. So far, the Mexican’s contract expires at the end of this year. Max Verstappen is guaranteed a seat at Red Bull until 2028.

“We will try to employ German drivers in our two teams for sure,” declared Diess when talking about VW’s intentions with F1.

On the current grid, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher are names considered strong, but the age factor may weigh on the first two, who will be 38 years old in 2026. Schumacher, on the other hand, has links with Ferrari, which would be an impediment.

Outside F1, some drivers appear as options, such as David Beckmann, currently in F2, and David Schumacher, who competes in F3. There are also Formula E representatives Daniel Abt and Pascal Werhlein – the latter, by the way, was a test driver for Mercedes and competed in the category in the 2016 and 2017 seasons for Manor and Sauber, respectively.

In addition to German drivers, Diess also expressed the desire to see the German GP again in the F1 calendar. The last time the series was in the country was in 2019. “I am aware of the plans to have a race in Germany again, which should also revive F1 there once again.”

