Vtor Pereira maintains dispute for the ‘9’ spot at Corinthians and explains necessary variations in the team

Coach Vítor Pereira considers that no Corinthians player can currently be considered the owner of the team’s striker spot. For the alvinegro commander, both Júnior Moraes, who started the last Brazilian games, and Jô, who has played in Libertadores da América, are on the same level.

“I’m calm. Jô is kept, Júnior is kept. Júnior was unlucky to be out of action for a long time, now he’s trying to catch up. We have two forwards with quality”, he said after the 1-0 over Fortaleza, before to mention other possibilities he has for the role, including the already infamous controversy about where Róger Guedes can play.

“We have Giovane with quality and he is being prepared. When the team needs it, Róger goes to the other side and he has to understand that the team is ahead of himself. If he needs to go to the middle he has to go to means because the team needs it”, he observed.

Back in charge of Timão, Vítor Pereira also made it clear that the team will not be able to reach a single standard of performance in the midst of the alvinegra marathon. For him, it will be necessary to adapt to each game, and may even be more defensive.

“I like to see how I’ve been building throughout my career the way I like to see teams playing. I like a football of circulation, associative, a football of possession, of aggressive transition, very strong and this is the football that I I like to see. What impressed me was seeing (Johan) Cruyff’s Barcelona, ​​seeing (Arrigo) Sacchi’s Milan, Telê Santana’s São Paulo”, enumerated the coach, remembering teams from the beginning of the 90’s that valued possession and attacking football.

The need to change several athletes from game to game, the possibility of making several substitutions in current football and Corinthians’ difficulty in maintaining the intensity with the current squad are the points cited as other causes of the need for adaptation.

“I tend to like a certain type of game. When I come to Corinthians it’s with the intention of getting the team to play in a certain way. What does reality show on our faces? Is that my team sometimes manages to be this team of movement and aggressive transition, at other times, we will have to know how to defend well. Without the ball, we have to be dangerous on the counterattack, we will have to decide games defending much more than I would like. Therefore, it is my adaptation and adaptation of the team to this reality. Tomorrow (Monday) we already have to travel”, he concluded.

