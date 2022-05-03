Vuaden reports threats from Santos leader after classic: ‘Put your name to the crowd’

Referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden, 46 years old and Master category, reported that, after the end of the match between Sao Paulo and Santosin Morumbi, Peixe’s football executive, Edu Dracena, made strong statements against the refereeing team.

The Santos team complains that in the bid that preceded the penalty there was an error by Leandro Vuaden. Marcos Leonardo and Alisson disputed the ball and, before it leaves, the São Paulo player tries to hold the ball. Arbitration scored lateral against Peixe, following the penalty.

“I would like to inform you that at the end of the match, when the referee team was already inside the access tunnel to the teams’ and referee’s changing rooms, we were asked and prevented from proceeding by Mr. Eduardo Luís Abonizio de Souza (Edu Dracena), leader of the Santos FC, uttering the following words “always fucking against us, I’m going to put your name to the crowd, to catch you on the street you can report me, I don’t give a shit for you, you bums”, I also inform you that before the words mentioned I felt offended “, wrote the referee on the scoresheet.

Dracena officially manifested himself after the end of the game, in a press conference with coach Fabián Bustos. The former defender said that, in addition to being a full-back for the Santos team and a foul on Marcos Leonardo at the origin of the São Paulo goal, the Santos players were leaving because the flag played full-back.

“I came to make an appeal to CBF. It is not the first, second or third that Santos is harmed. We are tired of sending a letter to CPF, FPF… Every time against Santos in the hurt feelings. Today, what Vuaden, fourth referee and flag did, cannot do. First, it was missing. Second, the ball belongs to Santos. Third, as the flag pointed our way, our players were leaving. He had to stop the game. Then there is a penalty. So, Mr. Wilson Seneme, you who are taking care of the CBF arbitration, recycle these arbitrators. I’m tired of sending letters”, said the executive.