VW Group may require German driver at Red Bull

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, wants to see Porsche and Audi entering Formula 1 with German drivers and has also called for the return of the German GP.

Diess revealed that the VW Group would like "a German driver in both".

That could mean a German teammate for Max Verstappen if Porsche strikes a deal with Red Bull in the coming weeks.

Verstappen has a contract with the Milton-Keynes-based team until 2028, well beyond VW’s planned entry date.

When Porsche and Audi’s plans come to fruition, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Hulkenberg will be 38 years old and will likely be past their prime.

The only other German racing in F1 this season, Mick Schumacher, will be approaching his 27th birthday, but for now he remains attached to Ferrari.

Pascal Wehrlein, who was once in Mercedes’ young drivers program, will likely still be active in 2026, as will Daniel Abt, a Formula E race winner with Audi itself.

Meanwhile, the current Formula 2 and Formula 3 grids feature two German drivers: David Beckmann and David Schumacher.

Diess also expressed his desire to see the German GP back on the calendar until 2026, something that could be boosted by a strong German presence on the grid.

F1 had at least one race in Germany every season between 1956 and 2014. Since then, the series has only raced in the country three times.

Diess gave his opinion that "racing generally belongs to the big automotive countries, not just Bahrain".