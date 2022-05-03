Wanda Maximoff’s Journey to the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens this Thursday (5), will not be a Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) solo film. Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), will have an important role in the film. But, after the series WandaVision (2021), which is showing on Disney +, where some dark aspects of her personality came to light, the question remains as to which version of the Enchantress we will see in Dr. Strange: the heroine or the villain?

Scarlet Witch’s journey in the MCU was, to say the least, complicated. She’s fought the Avengers, worked with a genocidal robot, disagreed with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), gone on the run, faced the mighty Thanos (Josh Brolin) who still killed the love of her life, and brainwashed a entire city to try to deal with it all.

Do you remember Wanda Maximoff’s full trajectory in the Marvel universe? No need to worry, because the Tangerine tells us about Elizabeth Olsen’s character’s path to Doctor Strange 2!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Age of Ultron Disclosure / Marvel Studios

I know, Scarlet Witch didn’t debut in the MCU during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Alongside her twin brother Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Wanda was introduced in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

In the second Avengers movie (2015), the group of heroes were trying to wipe out all Hydra bases. But while attacking the villains’ main laboratory, they were surprised by the Maximoff brothers. Pietro, better known as Mercury, managed to escape, due to his super speed. And Wanda? She entered Tony Stark’s (Downey Jr.) head and saw Iron Man’s worst nightmare. And it was precisely the hero’s main fear that created the villain of Avengers 2. The image Wanda saw showed all the heroes dead, because Iron Man couldn’t protect them. Afraid that this would actually happen, Stark decided to create an assistant, an artificial intelligence. Named Ultron (James Spader), the device was designed to defend Earth from any threat, especially intergalactic ones.

But, the creature turned against the creator and instead of working for Tony Stark, the artificial intelligence decided to exterminate the Avengers and the entire world population and for that it needed Wanda to weaken the heroes.

Look at the Maximoff brothers with the Avengers! Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Right off the bat, Scarlet Witch showed her potential to create realities and entered the minds of Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and even Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the God of Thunder. And to top it off, she even brainwashed the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The villain switched sides when she discovered Ultron’s ultimate plan. Artificial intelligence wanted to end humanity and would not spare the brothers, so Wanda and Pietro decided to fight alongside the Avengers. The duo was instrumental in saving Earth, but during the battle, Wanda suffered an unimaginable loss. The fastest man in the world, Mercury, saved Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and a child from a hail of gunfire, but died in the process.

Are you already missing the ‘new Avengers’? Disclosure / Marvel Studios

At the end of Avengers 2, Captain America and Black Widow decided to train the new Avengers. In addition to Scarlet Witch, Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Vision (Paul Bettany) have been called up to the new team. And, at the beginning of the film, the audience can already see this team in action.

While hunting the remnants of Hydra, the team of heroes had to head to Lagos, Nigeria, where a Hydra member was. But during the mission, Wanda, still inexperienced, tries to save Steve Rogers (Evans) from a fatal explosion. For this she used her telekinesis and threw the bomb into the air. However, the detonation was still extremely destructive and killed dozens of people in the building next door.

The incident made news around the world. And because of that, authorities tried to implement a solution to try to monitor the action and minimize the damage caused by superheroes. The Treaty of Sokovia attempted to regulate and bureaucratize the activities of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Once a private organization, the Avengers could now only operate under the supervision of a deliberative body of the United Nations. If the panel deemed it necessary, they should intervene.

The Treaty of Sokovia was the beginning of the end for the Avengers. Iron Man, War Machine, Vision and even Black Widow agreed with the United Nations. But Captain America, Falcon and Scarlet Witch herself didn’t want to work for the authorities and the American army.

See who was on Captain America’s team in Civil War Disclosure / Marvel Studios

The bullshit was huge. And in the end, Wanda and the rest of Steve Rogers’ team were arrested by the government. Before any major backlash, Captain America broke into the prison and freed his friends from detention. For years, Elizabeth Olsen’s character, along with the other members of the team who were imprisoned, lived on the run.

While living in hiding from General Ross, played by William Hurt (1950-2022), the Enchantress struck up a relationship with the Vision. During their stay in Europe, the couple was surprised by Thanos’ children. The MCU’s greatest antagonist wanted all the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the galaxy’s population. And Paul Bettany’s character was the owner of the Mind Stone, which turned him into the Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in Captain America: Civil War Disclosure / Marvel Studios

After being attacked by the aliens, Wanda and Vision were saved by the other escaped heroes. Black Widow, Captain America and Falcon arrived just in time to protect the couple. And right after that, the team decided to take them to a safe place — Wakanda, home of King T’Challa, the Black Panther.

With T’Challa’s army, played by Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020) and the help of Black Panther himself, the Avengers hatched a plan to prevent Thanos’ victory. But with the powers of the Infinity Stone, Josh Brolin’s character defeated all the heroes with extreme ease. The dramatic end of the battle came when the Mad Titan removed the Vision’s power source and took possession of the last Infinity Stone. With just a snap of his fingers, the villain turned half of Earth’s population to dust.

Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Endgame Disclosure / Marvel Studios

After watching her companion die, Wanda turned to dust like half of humanity. The Scarlet Witch came back to life with the snap of the Hulk. And right off the bat, in her first fight, she already managed to make Thanos suffer.

The villain stopped the sorceress with a destructive bombardment. The rain of bombs affected his own army more than the Avengers, especially with the arrival of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Carol Danvers was instrumental in defeating the MCU’s main antagonist, but who was primarily responsible for the heroes’ victory? The answer is Iron Man. Millionaire Tony Stark managed to take possession of all the Infinity Stones and ended the threat posed by the Mad Titan.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in a scene from WandaVision Disclosure / Disney+

Wanda’s experience with the Avengers wasn’t the best. In a short time, the character suffered from the deaths of Mercury and Vision. After Tony Stark’s funeral, the sorceress stole the body of Paul Bettany’s character. In the city of Westview, the heroine created a perimeter barrier to maintain her dream of having a happy life, recreating a parallel reality. She mentally controlled the local population to live out roles within the fantasy she had created.

Wanda also managed to materialize a new Vision and even had a two-day pregnancy where she gave birth to two boys. It was then that agents Billy Kaplan (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Shepherd (Jett Klyne) arrived in the heroine’s life to show that she was harming other people and herself.

The Disney series was a huge metaphor for grief and served to expose our emotional fragility, showing that everyone, heroes or not, has good and evil within us. Despite putting the population of Westview at risk, Scarlet Witch was given the opportunity to deal with her darker feelings. From his upbringing in Sokovia to the possibility of having children, Maximoff was able to face everything that afflicted him during WandaVision.

As if that wasn’t enough, Wanda still had to fight a villain in the series. The witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) who soon saw how powerful Wanda was, decided to measure forces. Then, for the first time under the codename Scarlet Witch, the heroine showed that she is one of the most potent characters in the MCU, defeating Agatha.

Wanda used the Scarlet Witch codename for the first time in the series Disclosure / Disney+

Wanda accepted her reality and decided to end the brainwashing, freeing the population of WestView. But for that she also had to give up Vision and her imaginary children. The ending was touching and gave a conclusion to the Scarlet Witch’s pain.

But during the post-credits scene, the audience was taken aback. Elizabeth Olsen’s character is shown in a refuge reminiscent of Sokovia and appears to be well advanced in her witch training. She is reading the Darkhold, a powerful spellbook important to the Marvel Universe, when she hears her children’s voices asking for help. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already confirmed the presence of Tommy and Billy, the Enchantress’ twins… Let’s find out this Thursday (5) which version of the young heroes will return to Marvel history.