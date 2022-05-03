Was forgotten money inquiry released? Central Bank postpones consultation; know more

THE Central Bank (BC) suspended the release of consultation of amounts receivable this Monday (2). According to BC, the suspension was made for the “improvement” of the system.

The date for reopening consultations and redemption of “forgotten money” in banks will be announced soon.

Also according to the Central Bank, the schedule for improving the Values ​​Receivable System was delayed because of the civil servants’ strike. The return was previously scheduled for the second (2).

Amounts Receivable: how to check money forgotten in the bank?

To carry out the consultation of money, the citizen must pay attention to two steps. Initially, he will consult the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Then, enter the CPF or CNPJ number.

This step does not require the Gov.br Portal login and can be done from this Tuesday (3).

If there are amounts receivable, the System of Receivables will inform a date for the citizen to enter once again on the platform.

In this second step, you must enter the Gov.br account login to check the money you have available to receive and request the transfer of the amount. The person must choose how they prefer the transfer, which can be done using Pix.

The Central Bank informed that the only website available for consulting the values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

In addition, the agency also explains that it will not contact any user, nor will it send links by SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram or email to confirm data or deal with values.