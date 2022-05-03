What are the next steps for SAF? After changes in statute, Vasco awaits proposal from 777 | vasco

+ Analysis: Vasco’s performance contrasts with numbers and exposes difficulties

The Extraordinary General Assembly (AGE) on Saturday served for the partners to validate the decision taken by the Deliberative Council on March 24th. The proposal authorized by directors and partners was for changes to the statute so that Vasco can transfer the assets of the football department to the future company. In other words: the club adjusted itself internally to comply with the law and avoid any kind of judicialization.

Vasco is now awaiting the binding proposal from 777 Partners while exchanging contract drafts and finalizing the due diligence. The exclusivity period between the parties ends on May 21, but the proposal is expected to arrive a little earlier, at the beginning of the second half of the month.

1 of 3 Osorio, Josh and Pedro Seixas on a visit by 777 Partners to Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br Osorio, Josh and Pedro Seixas on a visit by 777 Partners to Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br

Although initially there was confidence that the due diligence would take less than the 90 days established in the memorandum of understanding (“MOU”, the acronym in English), the 777 proposal should arrive even by the last days of the deadline. The amount of documents exchanged by the parties has been massive, and the process should not be completed before two weeks.

In addition to Vasco’s legal department, headed by Zeca Bulhões, Legal VP, four other law firms are involved in this phase: two provide services for the club, one was hired by 777 Partners in Brazil and the other is the American group’s own office. , which is located in the United States. “We are dealing with all aspects of the partnership”, summarized one official.

– We are in the final stage of due diligence, entering the conclusion stage. In parallel, a phase of discussion of contractual drafts has already begun. We hope that, by the third week of May, all this will be concluded, with the presentation of the binding proposal – he explained to the ge, Carlos Roberto Osório, 1st General VP of Vasco.

And when the proposal arrives?

The exclusivity period between Vasco and 777 ends on May 21, and the understanding is that the parties complete the diligences, and the Americans send the binding proposal by then. When the offer arrives, Vasco will start an internal process to assess the terms.

Once the proposal has been submitted, the Board of Directors must acknowledge receipt of the proposal and inform the club authorities. The next step in the SAF rite (defined at the beginning of March) is a vote in the Deliberative Council, but President Carlos Fonseca can only convene the councilors after the Fiscal Council, the Council of Meritorious and a commission that will be set up in the CD give their opinion on the proposal. The call notice must have the opinion of these three powers attached.

“Vasco arrives under pressure”, says João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

In principle, the members of the Deliberative Council will only have access to these opinions, and not to the entire proposal. But this is a subject that has not yet been beaten – it will certainly be discussed more widely in the coming weeks. There is also no deadline for the councils to issue their opinions: everything will depend on the number of pages and documents that must be analyzed.

The consensus behind the scenes at the club is that the SAF process is urgent but has its own pace and cannot be trampled on.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Looking out the next window

With the proposal once approved by the Deliberative Council, it is time to call a second Extraordinary General Meeting, this time for the partners to give the final word on the sale of 70% of the shares of the future SAF to 777 Partners.

Vasco works so that this AGE takes place, at most, until the second half of June. The reason is simple: the club already plans to count on the investment of the American group in the next transfer window, which opens on July 18 and closes on August 15.

Vasco’s understanding, especially from the football department, is that the squad needs reinforcements to fight for access to the Brazilian Series A. The window will be open for approximately one month, when the Serie B dispute will be halfway through.

+ Vasco’s signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

+ Read more news from Vasco

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!