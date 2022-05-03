WhatsApp may gain a function to connect more than one cell phone; what is known | Social media

Whatsapp may allow the use of the application on multiple mobile devices simultaneously. The resource, identified by the specialized website WABetaInfo last Thursday (28), it was found in version 2.22.10.13 of the Beta for Android. In the report shared by the portal, a screenshot shows the WhatsApp interface on a secondary device, supposedly activated through the “Register Device as Companion” – which may be an indication of the tool working.

Long awaited, the function did not reach the general beta version for mobile phones with Google’s system, so it is possible that it will take a while to be released to all testers. It is also worth remembering that, if implemented, the feature may be different in the official app. In the following lines, understand what the multi-device feature in WhatsApp is and how it should work.

1. What is the feature and how will it work?

The feature, called Register Device as Companion, will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on different cell phones. According to the WABetainfo portal, the connection will be made by reading a QR Code, as well as the WhatsApp Web activation procedure. Once linked, the devices will be able to share messages from the same account and without needing the main phone to be connected to the internet. If incorporated, the function can be activated in “Settings” > “Register Device as Companion”.

It is unknown if the extra device will have limitations and/or some kind of synchronization with the “official” cell phone. There is still no concrete information on how many devices can be linked to the same WhatsApp account. Meta, the company responsible for the app, has not yet given further details on how the feature works, nor has it even made an official announcement about the function.

2. What is the difference to how it currently works?

In addition to the cell phone, the latest version of WhatsApp allows the use of the messenger also by browser and PC program, via WhatsApp Web – which allows users to read messages even without active internet connection on the cell phone.

On the other hand, tablets and other smartphones cannot mirror the app without having to delete the account on the main device. With the supposed change, users will be able to manage their WhatsApp account on different devices. Thus, it will be possible to access your chats using an iPad, for example.

3. What is the release forecast?

So far, no information about this feature has been officially shared by WhatsApp. According to WABetainfo, the new function is still under development – and, so far, has not arrived in the official beta of Android, iPhone or the web, which indicates that it may still take time to launch. Because of this, it is not possible to know for sure when – and if – the feature will arrive in the stable version of the messaging app.

