where to watch, time, teams and refereeing

Current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras tries today (3), at 21:30 (Brasília time), to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament. In Bolivia, Verdão faces off against Independiente Petrolero and needs a win to reach 12 points in Group A and guarantee themselves in the knockout stage with two rounds to spare.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by SBT and also by Conmebol TV. THE UOL Score brings all the information about the match in real time.

time and place

The duel takes place at the Patria Olympic Stadium in Sucre (BOL). The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Independent Petrolero: Arancibia; Bento, Cabreta and Chiatii; Sajama, Flores, Palacios, Maconde and Acuña; Belt and Crystal. Technician: Marcelo Robledo.

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Piquerez; Zé Rafael, Danilo, Wesley, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Rafael Navarro (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

embezzlement

Verdão does not have Jailson and Luan, both delivered to the medical department.

Arbitration

Referee: Nicolas Lamolina (ARG)

Assistants: Maximiliano del Yesso (ARG) and Daiana Milone (ARG)

VAR: there is no VAR at this stage of the Copa Libertadores

last games

Independiente Petrolero played last Saturday (30) and beat Jorge Wilstermann 3-2, in a game valid for the Bolivian Championship. On the same day, Verdão defeated Juazeirense by 2 to 1, for the Copa do Brasil.