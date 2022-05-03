Who remains in the BBB 22 Leader’s Test? Competition exceeds 20 hours

Resistance Leader test reaches 19 hours of duration at BBB 22 (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

The BBB 22 Leader Test is still going strong! After 20 hours, five participants are still fighting for the lead: Linn da Quebrada, Lucas, Natália, Paulo André and Arthur Aguiar.

The actor even said that at least 36 hours colleagues must continue in the test. Lucas replied that he remains in the competition until the live show, after which he will go out and sleep.

It is worth mentioning that Tadeu Schmidt stated that if the race continues until this Friday’s live program (11), the participants already eliminated from the competition will be drawn.

The products that are drawn will be eliminated. The participant with the last item drawn will be the leader of the week.

HOW IS THE LEADER TEST?

Since last night, the confined have been trapped in a “carousel” that keeps spinning. Each of the brothers represents a product.

At each stop of the carousel, a product sold is scanned, that is, the participant receives a jet of smoke;

Whoever resists the longest wins the test. In addition to leadership, the winner will earn R$ 20,000 in products.

VETOED

Eliezer was the only one who did not participate in the Leader’s Trial. It was vetoed by Pedro Scooby and, according to the dynamic of the weekwill be able to nominate a participant for the wall on Sunday (13).