Why did the stock fall 4.2% this Tuesday? Is it time to buy? – Money Times

The actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had the second biggest drop of the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Tuesday (3). The shares had a strong drop of 4.17%, at R$ 4.60.

for the analyst Vitreous Filipe Fradinho, today’s drop takes place amidst market expectations regarding interest rate hikes, given that the Central Bank should raise the Selic tomorrow.

“The fear of rising interest rates made investors sell the shares today, which was not at all positive for those who wanted to continue long in Magazine Luiza”, explains Fradinho.

Even after today’s drop, the analyst does not recommend buying the stock, as the sector should suffer greatly from the rise in interest rates.

“Retail also has a clear downward trend, and the sector will not see an improvement in the short-term perspective, precisely because of the high interest rates”, he estimates.

While Magazine Luiza falls, SLC Agrícola shoots up

The actions of Agricultural SLC (SLCE3) had the biggest rise of the Ibovespa this Tuesday. Assets soared 6.69% and ended the trading session at R$54.53.

According to Fradinho, today’s high took place at the very end of the trading session and was driven by the soaring price of cotton, a commodity that accounts for 50% of the company’s revenue.

Earlier, the analyst had already indicated a recommendation for the stock in his portfolio and he maintained the position even after today’s surge.

“The stock has been trading with ascending tops and bottoms, so the recommendation is to buy for this week”, he explains.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

Company ticker Variation Agricultural SCL SLCE3 +6.69% CSN CSNA3 +4.44% Blue BLUE4 +4.36% CSN Mining CMIN3 +4.13% sky CIEL3 +3.01%

See the biggest drops of the day:

Company ticker Variation JHSF JHSF3 −5.81% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 −4.17% Cemig CMIG4 −3.44% Méliuz CASH3 −3.28% CVC CVCB3 −2.88%

See the most traded stocks of the day:

Company ticker Variation OK VALE3 −0.51% Petrobras PETR4 +0.90% Bradesco BBDC4 +0.65% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 +0.51% locate RENT3 +1.90%

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!