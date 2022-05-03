Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles: actress suffers frequent criticism from fans of the singer (Photo: reproduction / YouTube)

Why do Harry Styles fans want to cancel Olivia Wilde?

The relationship between the stars began with suspicions of betrayal and even a setup to promote the film

The two worked together on “Don’t Worry, Darling”, a film that should premiere in Brazilian cinemas in September.

It’s already a regular episode on the internet: when Olivia Wilde makes the news, Harry Styles fans flock to criticize her. The movement is still strange, as the stars are dating and now promote together the film “Don’t Worry, Darling”, directed by her and starring him. The trailer for the feature, whose premiere is scheduled in Brazil for September 22 this year, came out this Monday (2) and generated the same reaction as always, with praise mixed with personal offenses against her.

Resistance against Olivia Wilde among Styles fans is demonstrated from the very first relationship rumors. At first, many people thought the relationship was a facade – having been invented only to promote the second feature in Olivia Wilde’s career. But the hypothesis seems unlikely, as she was still married to “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis when they began filming.

Speaking of marriage, the New York Post reports that Harry Styles was the pivot of Wilde’s separation. “People think that Harry and Olivia have been dating for a few weeks, but that’s not correct. Jason found out about Harry and asked Olivia. Then Olivia asked for the separation and the breakup went public,” said one. source to the newspaper.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Olivia Wilde was asked about her relationship with Styles and preferred not to get into controversy, avoiding the subject of the alleged betrayal. “Obviously, it’s very tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, what you love and who you love,” she said.

Coincidentally or not, Olivia Wilde was surprised last week by the delivery of custody documents for her children with Sudeikis when she presented the film “Don’t Worry, Honey” on stage at the Cinemacon festival in the United States. The moment of embarrassment generated another series of attacks against the artist and only reinforced the crowd against her relationship with Harry Styles.

Olivia’s problematic lines

When asked about the reason for the ill will with Olivia Wilde, many Harry Styles fans recall some lines from the artist considered problematic. In an episode of the TV series Off Camera With Sam Jones, aired in 2019, the actress compared the beginning of her directorial career to the act of coming out with her sexual orientation.

“I almost feel like someone who came out of the closet. There’s this sense of honesty about what I really want to do, and it’s a level of true comfort to myself that I haven’t felt in a long time,” said the 38-year-old, who identifies as bisexual.

In an interview with Glamor magazine in 2012, Olivia Wilde also upset the LGBTQ+ community by talking about her divorce with her first husband. “I felt like my vagina was dead. Off, out of order,” she said, before recounting that she considered a lesbian relationship, “a gentle kind of lesbian relationship, just gentle kisses and scissors.”

fan club history

If the old lines weigh against Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles fans also have a negative track record towards women who approach the singer. Lizzo, a close friend of his, has already been heavily criticized for theoretically embarrassing him with insinuations of a relationship with him (the singer never complained about the jokes).

Harry’s ex-girlfriends also suffered heavy criticism, involving another very serious subject, racism. model Camille Rowe was remembered for supporting Roman Polanski, a director convicted of pedophilia, and writing racist internet posts; Kendall Jenner starred in a Pepsi commercial criticized for glamorizing and trivializing anti-racist protests.

Interestingly, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, while often seen together and holding hands, have never publicly come out about their relationship. “I’ve always tried to separate my personal life and my professional life,” the artist told Dazed late last year, avoiding the subject. Although his girlfriends are constantly criticized for problematic positions, he has been unharmed by the complaints: the Brit is almost never criticized by fans for getting involved with them.

