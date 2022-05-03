Will new tax cuts make cars cheaper? Understand

Last Friday (29), the federal government published a decree that expands the reduction in the rate of Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) from 25% to 35%. According to decree 11.055, of April 28, 2022, and valid since yesterday (May 1), among the products covered are vehicles.

According to the partner of Bright Consulting, Cassio Pagliarini, the assessment of the new IPI incidence table shows that the significant change, however, only covers pickup trucks up to 5 tons of PBT (Total Gross Weight). “Another change consisted of rounding off rates to two decimal places”, explains the consultant.

Pagliarini points out that the rate for pickup trucks dropped from 8% to 6.5% with the decree 10,979, and to 5.2% through Decree 11,055. “With this last rate, the prices of these vehicles can be reduced by up to 1.2 additional percentage points. This, if the entire IPI reduction is applied (to the value of the vehicle) and there are no other variations in the period”, he emphasizes.

In this sense, it is calculated: 8% – 35% = 5.2%. “The effect is -2.59% in relation to the January price, or -1.23% in relation to the April price”, ponders the consulting partner.

Will prices go down with the reduced IPI?

To get an idea of ​​the impact, the Fiat Strada Freedom double cabin 1.3, for example, reduces the total price by R$ 1,322 with the new measure. Thus, this version of the best-selling vehicle in Brazil could drop from R$107,515 to R$106,193. Already in the case of Chevrolet S10, the difference is greater and is R$ 3,451 cheaper. Thus, it drops from R$ 283,030 to R$ 279,579 in the LTZ model with double cabin and 4×4 traction, one of the best sellers of the pickup made in São José dos Campos (SP).

Ford is first to lower prices

This Monday (2), Ford announced price reductions for three models of the brand that fall into the category of “goods transport vehicles”. The brand reduced the value of pickup trucks by 0.8% Maverick and Ranger Blackand the van/van transit. The average Ranger Black pickup, for example, previously had a price list of R$ 220,490, and now, with the reduced IPI increase, it costs R$ 218,730. already the Ranger Storm dropped from BRL 255,090 to BRL 253,050.

In the case of the mid-compact Maverick pickup, the price was reduced from R$235,190 to R$233,310. And the Transit Furgão, launched in March from R$239,900, now starts at R$237,980.

“The measure aims to stimulate the economy, affected by the pandemic, in order to ensure the levels of economic activity and the employment of workers. In this way, it is expected to promote the economic recovery of the country”, informs the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. With the measure, therefore, there will be an impact on the collection of R$ 15.2 million in 2022.

It should be noted, therefore, that the 35% reduction in the IPI is concentrated in pickup trucks. Thus, for the other vehicles, nothing changes in relation to decree 10,979. The measure remains valid until December 31, 2026.

