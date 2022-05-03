With a peak of almost 200,000, Brazil leads the audience at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2022 NA | DRAFT5
Brazil was the absolute leader in audience in the North American BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2022. As indicated by data from esports chartsall five of the most watched games of the competition were attended by Brazilian teams.
The highlight, of course, was the grand finale of the tournament, which pitted FURY and the modest fatherNwith the latter leading the way with a surprising two-map win to nil.
With a peak very close to 200 thousand simultaneous spectators, the final was a show in itself. It is also interesting to note that paiN was the most popular team in the championship, having three of the most watched games and garnering 1.3 million hours watched.
In the European division, the ENCE ended up overcoming the astralis in the big decision to stamp your passport to Lisbon. Although the Danes played in three of the tournament’s most-watched matches, it was Marco “snappi” Pfeiffer and his troops had the most watched hours: 1.4 million.
At the Old Continentalso highlighting the Ninjas in Pajamas, who had two of his games on the podium among the most watched. Over 23 hours of transmission, almost 3 million hours were watched, with a peak of 235,000 witnesses in the final.