With a reduction in Covid-19 cases, demand for travel in Brusque travel agencies grows

With the reduction in cases of Covid-19, tourism agencies in Brusque notice an increase in demand for travel packages. After so long without being able to travel, people are taking advantage of the loosening of the rules to fulfill the dream of visiting another country or visiting the tourist spots spread across Brazil.

In some branches the increase was 300%, while in other establishments the growth was 50%.

Among the most popular destinations are the beaches of the Northeast, the United States and European countries such as Portugal and Italy. Customers try to purchase tickets six months in advance.

However, in recent months with the increase in fuel prices, ticket prices have changed and have become higher. Some people were already programmed for the increase and didn’t feel the impact, others decide to wait for the dollar to fall to enjoy better prices.

promotional prices

CVC customers prefer discounted prices. Manager Heloísa Muniz comments that there are international travel packages to countries like Chile and Argentina that leave for the same price as a national trip, to states like Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

As most of the customers are families and couples, the values ​​also depend on the destinations and packages chosen. However, the manager seeks to guide customers to avoid travel in the season months, such as December, January and July due to prices.

“I can say that demand has increased by at least 50% compared to last year. This has been due to the constant laxity of sanitary rules and also the high number of people vaccinated”.

Enjoying the moment

Sierratur Viagens e Turismo recorded a 300% increase in demand for air tickets and to meet all the demand, the company is hiring new travel agents. Most of the agency’s clients are families and couples who plan to travel up to six months in advance.

Among the main destinations sought are the United States and European countries. Director Willian Munch considers that the clientele opts for more expensive destinations, “but because of the increase in prices both in tickets and in the exchange rate”.

According to Willian, the values ​​vary according to the destination chosen by the clients, but he adds that most of them are packages between R$10,000 and R$15,000.

Regarding the impact on ticket prices, the director says that “it did not influence, people were already planning for the end of the pandemic, so even with the increase, people close packages”. The director also believes that due to the time they stayed at home and couldn’t travel, people want to enjoy the moment.

Values ​​impact packages

Demand at Havan Viagens remains positive, but the high prices of air tickets have impacted the closing of packages. Industry leader Bruno Pedro Urbinatti comments that many people look for the agency, either in person or online, to get a budget for the trip, but decide not to buy at the moment due to the prices.

According to Bruno, there are customers who pay BRL 3,500 for tickets, others do not close if the value exceeds BRL 2,500.

He believes that the increase in prices is due to high fuel prices. Bruno also says that most customers are interested in boarding in the next 20 or 25 days. According to him, this also contributes to the price increase of the ticket.

Most of Havan Viagens’ customers seek national destinations, such as the North and Northeast. However, the leader points out that the demand for international travel is growing.

Compared to last year, the search for international travel today represents 40%, while national travel still totals 60%. “A national trip, sometimes only with air tickets, can be more expensive than an international trip, depending on the day and destination”, he concludes.

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube