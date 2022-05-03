With arrival in F1, Volkswagen Group wants a German driver in its teams

The Porsche and Audi brands will make their official entry into Formula 1 from 2026 and will partner with an existing F1 team. In doing so, the Volkswagen Group has set itself a goal of looking at a German driver.

Last Monday (03), Audi and Porsche confirmed their entry into Formula 1 from 2026. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess explained an important objective for both brands.

Porsche and Audi will be part of an existing team. Porsche has been linked to Red Bull for years and Audi is now considered the closest to a deal with Sauber. In the case of Porsche, it would be a partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, while Audi was even thinking about an engine of its own.

Diess expressed that when Porsche and Audi enter F1, they will look to put a German driver in each team. At Red Bull, this would mean that Max Verstappen would have a new teammate from 2026. Also at Sauber (the current Alfa Romeo), space should be open for a German driver.

There are currently two active German drivers in F1, one of whom (Sebastian Vettel) is unlikely to be active in 2026. Mick Schumacher is the other and he has a great future ahead of him. As a junior driver at Ferrari, he will not switch to Audi or Porsche like that. For now it is still a matter of speculation, but the wish has already been expressed by the Volkswagen Group.