With Fluminense that has his “face”, Diniz finds Ganso, Bigode and Felipe Melo, targets in previous works | fluminense

Three years later, Fernando Diniz returns to Fluminense not only with a higher investment cast, but also with the “face” of the coach, as he himself revealed in his presentation last Monday. At the press conference, the coach stated that he tried to bring at least seven players from the current tricolor squad to the clubs he coached in recent years.

Paulo Henrique Ganso, Willian Bigode and Felipe Melo were some of the players who came into Diniz’s sights between 2019 and 2021. The passion for Fluminense’s number 10 was already public and was commented on Diniz’s first press conference as Fluminense coach.

+ Last Flu coaches were club players

+ Flu goes to CBF to complain about arbitration against Coxa

1 of 4 Fernando Diniz and Felipe Melo at Fluminense training — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalvez/Fluminense Fernando Diniz and Felipe Melo at Fluminense training — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalvez/Fluminense

– I have a very close relationship with Goose. I tried to take him to Santos, but I’m glad it didn’t work out (laughs). My opinion of him has never wavered, and the Goose to me is a genius. I played and coached a lot of talented people. He does things that no one else does – said Diniz.

The relationship between the midfielder and the coach, in fact, is very close. It was under Diniz’s command that Ganso had what is considered his best season for the Tricolor. Last Sunday, shirt 10 told ge that he had the habit of talking to the coach often, even before returning to the Flu.

Diniz says that the squad assembled by Flu has his face: “There are seven players that I tried to take to other clubs”

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes every round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– Diniz is a good guy, despite not being (before) our coach, I always talked to him on the phone, I was always in touch – revealed the midfielder.

+ Fluminense signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

Fernando Diniz may have failed in the attempt to take Ganso to Santos, but at least the player’s arrival at Fluminense, in 2019, had the coach’s participation. At the time, club and coach agreed to sign the midfielder. Now, with the return of the commander who helped him to land in Rio de Janeiro, shirt 10 has, more than ever, a backed title, as he had been doing well since the management of Abel Braga.

– We had that contact in the first passage, I put myself in for him to come at that first moment, it was something I built with Fluminense. I believe in him as a player, as a person, and I’m happy that Abel managed to get Goose to play with the team before I arrived. He’s really a genius, and I’m very happy for the moment he’s living – praised the coach.

Diniz says he returns to Fluminense more prepared than in 2019 and talks about Ganso: “He’s a genius”

Like Ganso, Felipe Melo is also greatly admired by the new tricolor commander. In 2019, shortly after the end of his last spell with Flu, the coach said, in an interview with the podcast “Hoje Sim”, that Felipe Melo, at the time defending Palmeiras, was the player in activity he most admired and with whom he would like to work. work one day.

– A guy I like a lot, you’ll say “but this one?”, and I’ll say “this one”, maybe it will surprise you, but it’s Felipe Melo. I think Felipe Melo, with me, would play more than he already does, because of what he does… I think I could even help him in another aspect, because I think this guy plays like hell, he could have had a career even better than the one you had. I think he’s a different guy – said Fernando Diniz.

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The moment has finally arrived, and the timing It couldn’t be better: Fernando Diniz’s first training session at the head of the tricolor cast marked Felipe Melo’s return to activities with the group, in another stage of recovery from surgery on his right knee, thus starting the transition process.

Another coach’s reunion at Fluminense is Germán Cano. Diniz commanded the Argentine at Vasco, in 2021 and also tore praise for the striker during his time at the club. The coach even said that shirt 14 had the ability to play further back without interfering with his ability to score goals, which made him a more complete player.

– He is the player who impressed me the most since I arrived at Vasco – said the coach at the time.

3 of 4 Fernando Diniz in his first training session after returning to Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Fernando Diniz in his first training session after returning to Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

With a cast made up of old acquaintances and athletes who were once his greed, the coach will have his first challenge in command of the tricolor this Wednesday, against Junior Barranquilla, at 21:30 (GMT), for the Copa Sudamericana. Fluminense is third in Group H, with four points, and the Colombians are the leaders, with seven.

– I think the cast is very well assembled, extremely qualified. I’ll try to get the best out of each player, and we’ll be successful together – declared Diniz.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, Globo and sportv