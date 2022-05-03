With Megan Fox and Bruce Willis, shocking thriller is released on Prime Video

New to Amazon Prime Video’s Brazilian catalogue, Midnight on Switchgrass is a good choice for thriller fans. Full of twists, the feature brings Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in a surprising story, set in the world of serial killers and sex trafficking.

Midnight on Switchgrass is loosely based on the true story of the “Truck Stop Killer”, a serial killer who killed around 50 people between the 70’s and 90’s.

The crime thriller is a project by filmmaker Randall Emmett, in his first directorial job. The screenplay is by Alan Horsnail.

Originally released in 2021, the feature guaranteed international transmission through the Prime Video catalog. See below all about its plot and cast.

Discover the shocking story of Midnight on Switchgrass on Prime Video

Midnight on Switchgrass follows the story of Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardo, two FBI agents who are about to dismantle a dangerous sex trafficking organization.

Realizing that the investigation also crosses paths with a brutal serial killer, the duo team up with police detective Byron Crawford, who has been searching for clues about the serial killer for years.

But when Rebecca is kidnapped by the maniac, Karl and Byron embark on a race against time to save her.

With just hours to piece together the last clues and uncover the serial killer’s true identity, the duo will do everything they can to ensure Rebecca’s survival – and put an end to the sinister “Truck Stop Killer” once and for all.

Despite being successful in the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue, Meia-Noite no Switchgrass failed to win over specialized critics, securing only 8% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and the cast of Midnight on Switchgrass

The cast of Midnight on Switchgrass is led by Bruce Willis and Megan Fox as FBI agents Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardo.

Bruce Willis is known for starring in films such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element and Armageddon.

Megan Fox, meanwhile, is famous for performances in features like Transformers, Hell Girl and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Emile Hirsch (Alpha Dog, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) plays Byron Crawford, a police detective on the trail of the Truck Stop Killer.

Lukas Haas (In One Dark Night) plays Peter, the serial killer who kidnaps Rebecca.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly – Megan Fox’s real-life fiancé – makes a cameo as Calvin, a dangerous sex dealer.

The main cast of Midnight on Switchgrass is rounded out by Sistine Stallone (Deep Fear 2), Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy), Caitlin Carmichael (Young Sheldon) and Welker White (The Irishman).

Midnight on Switchgrass is now available on Amazon Prime Video. See the trailer for the movie below.