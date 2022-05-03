With new coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, China locks global product chain

The forecast that the global logistics chain would be regularized again this year has already been discarded by specialists in the area. With the new outbreak of covid at China it’s the lockdown adopted in Shanghai – city where the largest is installed harbor in the world –, the supply chain is experiencing yet another moment of stress that is starting to cause delays in the delivery of goods, should impact Brazil especially in the coming weeks and put pressure on the inflation further.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, when countries adopted social distancing measures that made it impossible to produce and move products, the global logistics network has faced disruptions that have caused a shortage of some items. On the other hand, the fiscal stimulus implemented by several governments to alleviate the crisis boosted consumption and the ordering of goods, increasing the demand for freight. Thus, there was a mismatch between supply and demand.

The price of freight exploded in this period, with the average paid for transporting a container rising from US$1,400 in February 2020 to US$11,100 in September last year. Today, the value is at US$ 8.9 thousand. This price was on a downward trend, and most experts were betting on a regularization of the sector this year. The director general of World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealasaid at the end of February to the Estadão, who believed that the situation would normalize by early 2023 at the latest. That deadline, however, is now viewed with disbelief.

The lockdown in Shanghai is expected to have a ripple effect on the global supply chain. The city’s port handles 43 million TEUs per year (measurement equivalent to a 20-foot container, or about six meters), which is almost ten times the total that circulates in the port of Santos – the largest in Brazil.

Social distancing initially limits the number of workers at the port, reducing on-site efficiency. Then containers start to pile up, ships become congested and shipping companies cancel shipments, explains the policy and industry expert from National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Matheus de Castro. “When the lockdown measures are lifted, it will be necessary to meet the accumulated and normal demand. This is where the supply and demand (freight) imbalance comes from. To this day, they are trying to correct this imbalance, caused at the beginning of the pandemic, with (higher) prices,” says Castro.

For the lawyer specializing in maritime transport Larry Carvalho, the resumption and return to normality in the port of Shanghai should take three to four months. “A traffic jam of this size is not easy to resolve.”

Global regularization, however, will take months, in Castro’s assessment. “The return to normality has been delayed. If conditions remain difficult also in Ukraine it is us U.Sthe balancing process will be played for 2023 and 2024.”

War

In addition to the situation in China, the US continues to experience ship congestion on its coasts, still due to the pandemic, and the war in ukraine also makes it difficult for the Black Sea. The conflict in Eastern Europe has also been an obstacle for the maritime transport sector, making it more expensive due to the high price of fuel. On the other hand, recalls the CNI specialist, if the global economy slows down, the demand for goods should decrease, also reducing the need for transport, which can help in the regularization of logistics.

Until last Thursday, on the Chinese coast alone, there were 412 ships waiting to dock. In February, there were 260 – that is, an increase of 58% – according to the Windward platform.

Another reflection of this problem is the lack of containers. Windward data shows that one in five container ships worldwide is docked beside a congested port, with 24.3% of them in China. This also means increased costs for importers and exporters who suffer from a shortage of containers to ship their products. Before this crisis, says Carvalho, a 40-foot container made four trips a year. Today that number is 2.3 to 2.5 times.

According to the executive director of the National Center for Transatlantic Navigation (Centronave), Claudio Loureiro de Souza, the congestion of ships in China reflects a problem that happens on land. Land transport in the country is also blocked due to the lockdown, which makes it difficult to move goods to ports.

Brazil

Although the biggest impact of this new wave of problems in maritime transport is still expected in the coming weeks in Brazil – given that a ship takes about 35 days to travel from China to here –, the first signs have already started to appear. The shipping price for export a container increased 6% between March and April, when the average value for shipping a container was US$ 2,500. In comparison with the same period last year, the increase reaches 70%.

At import, prices continue to fall and the average was US$ 5,500 in April. Castro, from CNI, however, warns that, as of mid-April, cancellations of shipments, suspensions of stopovers and a reduction in the number of ships on the Shanghai-Brazil route began to occur. The decrease in capacity is estimated at 10% and should put pressure on prices from May onwards. “Possibly, with the eventual return of operations in Shanghai, freight should go up again”, says Castro.

The damming of ships in China also increases the risk of shortages. At Auto Industryat this moment, the logistical problem is already bigger than the lack of semiconductors – which has also been holding the sector back in the last two years – says the president of Bright Consulting, Paulo Cardamone.

One of the biggest popular shopping centers in Brazil, Rua 25 de Março, in São Paulo, already has a shortage of products. The director of Univinco, an association of retailers in the region, Marcelo Mouawad, says that in recent weeks he has had difficulty scheduling products from China to Brazil. “We can’t get dates for boarding and the result is a lack of products such as the popular Hot Wheels strollers, pacifiers and bottles.”

According to importers, if the lockdown persists, several segments may have problems. the sector of solar energy is one of them. Today, suppliers have three months of stock in the national territory. “But if this situation persists, we will have problems of lack of product and increase in prices due to the imbalance between supply and demand. This impact would occur in the third quarter”, says the president of Portal Solar Franquia, Rodolfo Meyer.

A similar situation is experienced by the electrical and electronics industry. After the difficulties faced during the pandemic, some companies have increased their inventories, but still not in enough volume to hold out for a long time without the arrival of new components. The president of the Brazilian Association of Electrical and Electronics Industry (Abinee), Humberto Barbato, says that companies are concerned and are discussing alternatives to not stop production.

“April was already a compromised month in terms of receiving inputs. We are sure to have a problem in the third trimester,” she says. The executive highlights that there is a significant cost increase in everything that is handled in Shanghai. This is because there is a lack of manpower for any transport service, such as driver and machine operator.

According to the Brazilian Association of Logistics Operators (Abol), its members already report delays in importing Chinese products, mainly in the automotive sector. “Other customers had direct cancellation of orders by Chinese suppliers, which has been causing imbalances in the productive processes of companies in Brazil”, says the association’s executive director, Marcella Cunha.

She cites as an example the port of Suape, where operators recorded an omission of 40% of the ships scheduled for April – this occurs when the shipowner decides not to call the port with the scheduled ship. “As far as Chinese imports from Brazil are concerned, there are operators who report a total suspension of operations to Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejang.”

The executive says there is growing concern about the lack of Chinese components and inputs that supply much of the world. This would trigger a further increase in basic inputs and, consequently, in global inflation, particularly in the US and Brazil.

The president of the Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit), Fernando Pimentel, also says he is monitoring the situation, but highlights that, for now, the situation is not similar to that seen at the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s not true that it’s being painless, but it’s not a dramatic situation right now. For now, the most complex is the cost.” / COLLABORATED CLEIDE SILVA