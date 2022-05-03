With the help of VAR, São Paulo beats Santos at Morumbi and goes up again in the Brazilian

São Paulo won again in the Brazilian Championship. Hosting Santos this Monday, at Morumbi, for the fourth round of the competition, Tricolor was better than the opponent in the classic and ended up leaving the field with a 2-1 triumph. Calleri and Luciano, from a penalty, swung the nets to the home owners. Marcos Leonardo scored the only goal from Santos.

The positive result for São Paulo was directly influenced by VAR this Monday. In the final stretch of the second half, Alisson crossed, and Rodrigo Fernández touched the ball with his arm. At first, the referee of the match, Leandro Vuaden, did not see any irregularities, but, after reviewing the video referee, the infraction that decided the classic was marked.

After two setbacks in a row in the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo won again, moving up to fifth place in the table. Santos, in turn, lost their unbeaten record at the Brasileirão and dropped to sixth place with the setback at Morumbi.

The game

São Paulo had control of the first half and it didn’t take long to open the scoring. After eight minutes, Patrick, with a lot of freedom, made the cross on the left, and Calleri headed straight to swell the nets and put the home team ahead in the match.

However, after the goal by shirt 9 São Paulo, Tricolor could no longer attack Santos so easily, although they continued to have possession of the ball. The hosts exchanged passes, avoided any threat from the rival, but also did not produce anything very forceful in the game.

The classic only warmed up again in the final stretch of the first half. At 35, Rodrigo Nestor crossed to Patrick, who headed the second stick taking paint off the beam. Then it was the turn of Igor Gomes to appear in the back of the defense and arrange for Calleri to arrive hitting, but the Argentinian didn’t catch the ball, missing another great chance to expand the marker.

And when São Paulo least imagined it, Santos found the equalizer. In stoppage time, Léo Baptistão took advantage of Welington going to the ground and crossing to the middle of the area. The ball passed through Arboleda and left for Marcos Leonardo, who, with a cart, left everything the same in the classic San-São.

Second time

São Paulo returned for the second half and almost regained the advantage after six minutes with Alison, who scored with Eder at the entrance of the area and hit hard, but in the middle of the goal, making life easier for João Paulo. Shortly after, Alisson sent Calleri in the area, but Velázquez arrives before and almost plays against his own goal, forcing the Santos goalkeeper to make another good intervention.

Santos chose to explore counterattacks and almost turned the game around just like that. Johan Julio activated Rodrigo Fernández, who hit over the crossbar. São Paulo responded with a free kick by Rodrigo Nestor, who reached the crossbar.

But, in the 32nd minute, luck was on São Paulo’s side. Alisson reached the baseline and crossed into the area. Rodrigo Fernández, when trying to block, touched the ball with his arm, and, after reviewing the VAR, referee Leandro Vuaden awarded a penalty. Luciano went for the kick and didn’t waste it, guaranteeing the important victory for Tricolor.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 1 SANTOS

Local: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Date: May 2, 2022, Monday

Schedule: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Public: 36,746 fans

Income: BRL 1,581,896.00

GOALS: Calleri, at 9 in the 1st quarter, and Luciano, at 35 in the 2nd quarter (São Paulo); Marcos Leonardo, at 45 of the 1st quarter (Santos)

Yellow cards: Rafinha, Alisson (São Paulo); Marcos Leonardo, Madson, Bustos and Rodrigo Fernández (Santos)

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Rafinha (Igor Vinícius), Diego Costa, Arboleda and Welington; Andrés (Luciano), Patrick (Alisson), Igor Gomes and Nestor (Pablo Maia); Eder (Marquinhos) and Calleri.

Technician: Charles Hembert

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Velázquez and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo (Angulo) and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Braga); Jhojan Julio (Willian Maranhão), Léo Baptistão (Goulart) and Marcos Leonardo

Technician: Fabian Bustos

Leave your comment