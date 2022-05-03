Without a readjustment agreement, servers resume shutdown

Central Bank servers resume this Tuesday (3), indefinitely, the strike for salary readjustments and career changes. The new strike was approved in a deliberative assembly of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) and had already been announced on Friday (29).

The union considers the government’s proposal to give a linear readjustment of 5% to all federal employees as of July insufficient. BC analyst salaries range from R$19,197 to R$27,369.

“The main reasons were the non-compliance on the part of the BC president [Roberto Campos Neto]of the promise to arrange a meeting between the union and minister Ciro Nogueira [Casa Civil]the failure to present an alternative proposal to the 5% [de reajuste] and the non-presentation of a proposal on the non-salary part of our demands”, said last week Fábio Faiad, director of Sinal.

BC civil servants approved the first stage of the strike on April 1 and, before that, had already been promoting strikes, which affected the dissemination of statistics and indicators and delayed the implementation of the bank’s projects. The movement was suspended on April 19, but, at the time, the servers had warned that they would cross their arms again if there was no progress in the negotiations.

Even with the strike suspended, employees continued to work on a standard operating schedule and to make daily stoppages, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

impacts

According to Fernando Rocha, head of BC’s Statistics Department, the partial strikes and the first phase of the strike prevented “a series of BC internal work”, including the compilation of statistics. This situation should repeat itself as of this Tuesday, and the release of economic data will suffer further delays.

“But the BC remains with that policy of warning [à imprensa] the resumption of publication of statistics at least 24 hours in advance”, he said on Monday (2), during a press conference on fiscal statistics.

THE UOL also sought out Sinal to ask about possible impacts of the new strike, but had no response until the publication of this text.

In recent days, the presentation of delayed reports and statistics has resumed, such as the Focus bulletin (weekly survey with financial institutions), the Savings Report and the exchange flow. The BC has also released the credit reports —which reveal the average interest rates on credit operations— and the external sector (balance of Brazil’s foreign transactions) for February, but the March statistics are still pending.

The development of BC projects, however, remains suspended. The beginning of the second phase of consultations and withdrawals of forgotten values ​​​​in banks, for example, which would take place on the second (2), was postponed indefinitely. “The new date will be informed with due advance”, informed the BC’s advisory to the UOL.

claims

BC civil servants claim a salary adjustment sufficient to replace inflationary losses in recent years, which reaches 27%. They also ask for a change in the nomenclature from analyst to auditor and a higher level requirement for BC technicians to join.

Since the beginning of the year, BC employees, as well as other federal agencies, have been working in a standard-operation scheme in protest, because the 2022 Budget allocated R$ 1.7 billion to the readjustment to security forces. Employees of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security), for example, have been on strike since March 23.

“We have colleagues [no INSS] who work 50, 60 hours a week to achieve productivity goals. But our salaries have been frozen for five years. So what does the government do? The government maintains the salary freeze and is stipulating these productivity bonuses – which in practice are not bonuses, they are just a supplement to income, from the salary losses of recent periods”, he told the UOL Cristiano dos Santos Machado, director of Fenasps (National Federation of Unions of Workers in Health, Welfare and Social Assistance).

(With Agência Brasil and Reuters)