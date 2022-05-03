Woman says McDonald’s snack came with bite and mocks ‘help’

A British woman was outraged when she found a hole in her McDonald’s lunch that appeared to be a bite mark. The woman expressed her anger on social media and the incident gained strong repercussion.

According to her, the episode took place on April 26, in the city of Coventry, UK. After dropping her two children off at school, Lana Taylor, 31, headed to an American fast food restaurant for breakfast. According to information from the British newspaper Mirror, she ordered an egg sandwich, accompanied by two hash browns, a crispy dough of fries.

However, when she took the combo to her car to eat it as she drove home, she noticed a strange, gross mark on one of the hash browns and began to dread the possibility that someone had bitten her breakfast.

Disappointed, Lana had to start her workday without having had a full meal. Even so, she decided not to go back to the restaurant’s branch to file a complaint.

On Twitter, she quipped: “Oh, McDonald’s UK restaurants are so good. They even help you eat your hash browns. Who doesn’t want a hash brown in one bite?”

According to Lana, the incident to some extent could be taken as a joke, but it involves some violations of health regulations in restaurants and, above all, risks of spreading diseases such as covid-19.

“There was a bite. It was really gross. I thought for a second, ‘Should I cut this piece off and eat the rest?’ But we’ve just come out of a pandemic, so doing that is still dangerous,” she declared.

After filing a complaint online, Lana claims she has yet to receive a direct response from McDonald’s. In return, a company spokesperson apologized to the customer for the inconvenience. He assured that the hash browns were not altered and that the suspicious characteristic found in the snack could have been provoked during the cooking process.

Although Lana acknowledges the possibility that the hash browns broke before being fried, she still suspects that someone bit into them.