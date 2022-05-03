World Portuguese Language Day will pay tribute to José Saramago

In partnership with Metro do DF, the Office of International Affairs (EAI) and the Secretariat of Education (SEE), the Portuguese Embassy brings to Brasília, on May 5, the exhibition The Traveler’s Baggage. The production also has the support of the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy (Secec), the Camões Institute and the UNESCO representation in Brazil. Works can be viewed until July 31.

With a name inspired by the homonymous book by the Portuguese writer José Saramago, whose birth centenary is celebrated this year, The Traveler’s Baggage also celebrates World Portuguese Language Day. Panels with illustrations by artists Pedro Amaral, Nathalie Afonso, Carlos Farinha and Mathieu Sodore, from the Portuguese collective Borderlovers, can be seen at seven Metro stations and at the Embassy’s Galeria Camões.

“The exhibition tells us about a writer on a constant journey and invites us to accept a challenge: to be his traveling companions”, summarizes Professor Carlos Reis, director of the Critical Edition of the Works of Eça de Queirós and commissioner, in Portugal, of events for the centenary of José Saramago. Reis was responsible for selecting the texts for this exhibition.

Schedule

Among the highlights, there are images of several personalities, including the Spanish journalist and writer Pilar del Río, current president of the José Saramago Foundation; the Portuguese writer, singer and artist Valter Hugo Mãe; actress Alice Braga, who participated in the film Blindness essayand actor Chico Diaz, from the cast of The Year of the Death of Ricardo Reis – both films based on works by Saramago.

At Estação Shopping, images of characters from the novel can be seen Convent memorial. In Águas Claras, there will be highlights of works by writers Afonso Reis Cabral, Andrea del Fuego, Gonçalo M. Tavares and Ondjaki, among others.

At Praça do Relógio Station, in Taguatinga, there will be records of Saramago’s meeting with Lucio Costa and Oscar Niemeyer. Estação Ceilândia Centro, in turn, will show scenes of the Portuguese writer in Bahia, where he met Jorge Amado. The route ends in Samambaia Sul, where Saramago appears immortalized in images alongside Sebastião Salgado and Chico Buarque.

Service

Exhibition in honor of José Saramago

Date: from 5/5 to 7/31

Locations:

Metro-DF: Galeria, Cine Brasília (106 South), Shopping, Águas Claras, Praça do Relógio, Ceilândia Centro, Samambaia Sul stations.

Camões Gallery/Portuguese Embassy: visitation from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 5 pm, by appointment via email [email protected] .

*With information from the Office of International Affairs