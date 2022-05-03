Xbox Game Pass, May 2022: Games confirmed on the first day of the catalog rise to 7

While we’re still waiting for Microsoft’s official announcement about the games coming in May 2022 in the Xbox Game Pass catalogmeanwhile, games confirmed on the first of the month started going up to 7to which they will have to be added all others.

Here are the seven games scheduled to arrive on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in May 2022, for now:

Loot River – May 3

– May 3 Citizen Sleeper – 5th of May

– 5th of May Trek to Yomi – 5th of May

– 5th of May Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – May 10th

– May 10th Hardspace Shipbreaker – May 24th

– May 24th Sniper Elite 5 – May 26th

– May 26th Pac-Man Museum+ – may, 27

We had already seen several weeks ago that the games arriving on the first day in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in May 2022 were already five, but two more must be added to the total to reach 7 titles.

We remind you that we are only talking about the games planned to be released on the first day within the subscription service, so with an exit already scheduled in the month of May and this is not the total catalog of games planned, which will obviously be wider.

The official announcement of games arriving in the first half of May 2022 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers is set for this week, likely today, May 3. Meanwhile, among the unforeseen additions, NBA 2K22 has also been included in recent days.