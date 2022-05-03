Xiaomi Watch S1 Active launched in Brazil with AMOLED screen, SpO2 and up to 24 days battery

Xiaomi announced the Watch S1 Active on the global market in March with several interesting specs and now it is finally coming to Brazil officially. Starting with the specifications, the Watch S1 Active stands out for its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 by 466 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a brightness of up to 450 nits.

















The watch is available in 3 colors: black, white and blue with TPU straps and weighs 56 grams with a 470mAh battery that can last for up to 24 days in watch-only mode, 12 days in normal mode and 30 hours in watch-only mode. GPS. Charging takes about two hours. The watch body also has 5ATM protection.

Connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.2 and the watch is compatible with Strava and Apple Health, in addition to having a heart rate sensor, ambient light, barometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, accelerometer and even SpO2 for blood oxygen saturation. Combined, they can monitor up to 117 types of exercises with precision and GPS.

















Xiaomi Watch S1 Active also has many customization ways and functions with more than 200 watch faces, alarm clock, option to answer and reject voice calls, weather forecast, stopwatch, app notifications with vibration, built-in do not disturb mode and support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is now available in the Xiaomi Brazil online store and in the physical stores present in the Ibirapuera, Center Norte and Morumbi malls, in São Paulo, Park Jacarepaguá and Barra Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro, Park Shopping Barigüi, in Curitiba, and at Salvador Shopping, in Bahia. The starting price is R$ 1,899.99.

