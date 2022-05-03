XP Inc. (XPBR31): adjusted net income up 17% in the first quarter of 2022, to R$987 million

XP Inc. (XPBR31) recorded adjusted net income of R$987 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), an amount 17% higher than the R$846 million recorded in the same period of 2021 (1Q21), the company said on Tuesday ( 3).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, rose 14% on the same basis of comparison, reaching R$1.19 billion in the quarter, compared to R$1.043 billion in the same period. of the previous quarter.

In the period ended March 31, the company reached BRL 873 billion in Assets Under Custody (AUC), 22% higher on an annual basis (in 1Q21, the total figure was BRL 715 billion), and growth of 7% compared to the last quarter of last year.

XP highlighted that, despite a very challenging environment with a new Covid peak in Brazil at the beginning of the year and the conflict in Ukraine, total net inflows were BRL 46 billion in 1Q22 versus BRL 48 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), down 5% sequentially.

Adjusted for concentrated custody, net funding was R$ 30 billion, which, according to the company, reinforces the resilience of the business model in the midst of the challenging scenario. “This environment weighed mainly on the capital markets and customer activity, which bottomed in January. Since then, operational trends have improved rapidly, with stronger performance in March across all our channels and businesses,” he says.

Gross revenue was R$3.27 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up 17% compared to R$2.78 billion in the same quarter of 2021. Net revenue, on the other hand, advanced 19% on an annual basis, from R$2.628 billion to R$3.12 billion.

“In an environment of high interest rates and volatility, we broke records in Fixed Income Retail and at institutional tables, reinforcing the portfolio effect and diversification of our revenues,” said Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc., in the earnings release.

XP Inc. totaled 3.5 million active customers in the first quarter of 2022, up 17% from the same period last year, which was 3 million.

The loan portfolio totaled R$ 11.5 billion at the end of March, up 142% year on year. XP credit cards generated BRL 4.5 billion in transaction volume in the first quarter of this year, nine times higher than in the same period last year. The number of active XP credit cards surpassed 308,000 in the first quarter, up 316% year-on-year.

“We continue on the path of achieving sustainable and solid financial results for our shareholders, with a focus on revenue growth, cost control, and excellence in the quality of service offered to customers. Despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, we started the year with relevant numbers for our business, with advances both in the number of advisors and clients. When looking at new businesses, we also had a positive performance, with annual growth of 205% in revenue generated by Credit, Cards, Insurance and Pensions.”, highlighted Bruno Constantino, partner and CFO of XP Inc..

The NPS – methodology used to measure customer satisfaction – stood at 76 points in March 2022, two points higher than the one recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Self-employed agents connected to the network totaled 10,700, up 24% year-on-year.

