“You have a very good proposal in your hands”; Botafogo sees € 3 million star go free and Textor should close 1st reinforcement of the window

Portuguese Luís Castro has not given up on his dream of bringing a strong striker to the squad of Botafogo. As much as Erison is in great shape, with 10 goals and three assists so far, John Textor aims to further strengthen the alvinegro squad in the next transfer window. The name of Eran Zahavi gained strength again this Monday (02).

The 34-year-old striker has had his contract canceled with PSV, according to the report. “Voetbal International”. This means that Zahavi is free on the market and can sign with any other team around the world. It is worth emphasizing that the transfer window in Brazil will only reopen on July 18, that is, until then Botafogo will cease their signings.

Zahavi, by the way, would already have a “very good” proposal in hand and the arrangement only depends on the will of the Israeli, found out the colleague Thiago Franklin, sectorist of Glorioso. At PSV, the striker had a salary of around 3 million euros a year (about BRL 1.4 million per month)one of the biggest earnings of the cast.

In Dutch football, Zahavi played 76 games and scored 35 goals. Now, without a contract, Zahavi can get to Botafogo for free, clear intention of Textor, the majority shareholder of Botafogo’s SAF. In addition to Erison, Luís Castro has Gustavo Sauer, Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento (the latter can play on the sides or further back) for the pivot role.