Young man who accused Robson Bambu of rape breaks silence and reveals fear of impunity

After almost three months that Robson Bambu’s complaint for rape of a 25-year-old girl became public, the girl broke her silence on the matter. The player, it is worth remembering, is still part of the Corinthians squad.

Without having her identity revealed, the young woman spoke with the report of the UOL Esporte. The woman filed a police report in early February. In it, the woman tells that she went to a party at the invitation of Wellington Sobral, a friend of Robson Bambu and known to Pezinho. At the scene, the girl claimed to have ingested “at most two or three glasses of vodka and that she doesn’t remember anything after lying with Bambu’s friend – the Corinthians player got involved with a friend of the prosecution.

“The only thing I remember was going to bed with Pezinho. We were together. After that, I don’t remember anything else. Suddenly, I woke up and saw Robson on top of me, completely naked, with his hand inside me,” he says. “I was also naked. I looked to the side and saw Pezinho, watching everything”, said the woman, who said she got up quickly to go after her friend in the sequence.

“Robson came after me and took me to the room my friend was in. She opened the door for us without understanding what was happening. I explained, and Robson started to argue with me, saying that I had misunderstood , that he and Pezinho were just talking. He said he has a daughter and would have no reason to do that”, adds the girl.

The woman said that she works as a photo model in agencies and that, on the day of the incident, she missed a rehearsal because she woke up late. The defense of Robson Bambu and Pezinho claims that this would have been the reason why the young woman was angry and wanted to “take revenge on both”. The woman said that Pezinho came to her to offer money to cover the financial loss and to “solve the issue”.

“From the hotel, I went to my house. While I was taking a shower, it dawned on me that I had been raped. I called my friend, but she took a while to see her cell phone. So I went to the police station alone. She found me there. hours later”, recalls the girl, who cries when remembering the day. “Every time I spent at the police station, I doubted myself. But I wasn’t afraid to report it,” she revealed.

The Civil Police of São Paulo has already finalized investigations into the case. Since then, the parties are waiting for the Public Ministry’s decision whether to file a complaint against the player and his friend or if the investigation will be closed.

The woman, it is worth remembering, even underwent a forensic examination – where an injury to the anus was found – she says she does not remember having had anal intercourse. In the toxicological test, alcohol was not detected – her defense alleges due to the low amount consumed. Despite this, the exam showed the use of cannabidiol, a substance present in marijuana. She is said to have smoked a vaporizer that night, but she doesn’t know what was in it.

Since denouncing the case, the young woman said that she has been trying to distract herself with other things, including her work. But she has had difficulties to feed herself and is no longer able to relate to her children.

“I work to forget, I work day and night. It’s the only thing that makes me get out of this routine a little. But I haven’t been working well and, many times, the company keeps me away. I don’t watch television, I have trouble sleeping and eating; I use my cell phone for work. I can’t do anything else besides that. I have a ten-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, and I can’t pay attention to them”, he says.

Robson Bambu made his debut for Corinthians on March 20, 2022 – exactly 12 days after the police ended their investigations. When she learned that the player would make his first game, the young woman said that: “I was afraid that he would go unpunished, that it will be another case that people will forget”.

remember the case

On Thursday, February 3, the day after Corinthians lost to Santos, which culminated in Sylvinho’s dismissal, Robson Bambu was with Pezinho and two other women at a nightclub in the Tatuapé neighborhood. At the time, the defender had not yet been registered by Timão in the Campeonato Paulista and therefore was not with the team.

The player says he arrived at the place around 1 am and stayed at a reserved table at the nightclub. Also according to Robson Bambu, he paid with the bills of his companions. The athlete claims that there was consumption of vodka, energy drinks, liquor and water, but denies that he, his friend and the girls got drunk. After leaving the place, everyone went to a hotel.

Robson Bambu claims to have gone to the bedroom with the friend of the girl who accused him of rape at around 6:30am. The other woman (who accuses the player) stayed in another room, with the athlete’s friend. Both confirmed having had consensual sex. From there, the statements begin to diverge.

The young woman says she woke up with the player on top of her, completely naked and with his hands on her genitals. Robson Bambu says he went to the room where the girl was to talk to a friend – the athlete was going to sign a property lease that day. The defense of the player and Pezinho denies any type of violence against women.

