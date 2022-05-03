Zoë Saldaña reveals intense preparation for the film Rolling Stone

Zoë Saldaña traveled to the forest and made her own food with elements around her in preparation for Avatar 2

Zoë Saldaña needed to travel to the forest and prepare his own food with what he found to interpret neytiri. Actress also compared experience in avatar 2how to live Gamora in the MCU in a statement at the CinemaCon 2022 (via Entertainment Weekly).

“Both demand a different kind of sacrifice, very unique in their subjective realms. Gamora it’s more traditional, I have to wake up at 3 am and go through the prosthetic process. When you see me, I feel like Gamora. You transform,” she explained.

For neytiriacting precedes visual preparation: “It needs more practice. It’s months of training, not just rehearsing with the director, but with movement technicians, traveling to the jungle and feeling what it’s like to make your own food with the elements at your disposal around.”

“After using all of that, we got to what we call volume, the set, when we filmed in motion capture suits,” he added. In this way, most of pandora – fictional world of the feature – needs to be created with imagination.

“Obviously there are reference images. Jim Cameron always shows a raw version of the environment. But you prepare so much and believe so much in Pandora, it’s not such a difficult journey.”

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana) 14 years after the events of the debut feature. The second and third films will be set in aquatic locations on the planet. pandora. The premiere date is December 16, 2022, while the next three films in the franchise are expected to hit theaters in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

