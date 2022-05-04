Batman will take the biggest beating of his life at DC

Batman will soon take the biggest beating of his life at DC. Or, at least, the biggest beating since the one he took from Bane in Fall of the Bat.

That’s what the cover of Batman #126, a new comic book that will be published by DC, indicates. On the cover, Batman appears all bloodied, with Nightwing looking shocked at him.

It’s a scene that harks back to Fall of the Bat, a classic comic book in which Bane nearly killed Batman by beating him up and causing serious damage to his spine.

Batman, of course, recovered from that later, in classic comic book style. But, it’s still an iconic beating of the character’s history.

Check out the cover art for Batman #126 below, which will hit US comic book stands in August.

In the movies, Robert Pattinson is the new Batman

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.