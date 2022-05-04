Brazil has 41.4% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health, the state health secretariats and the website Coronavirus Brasil announced this Tuesday, 3rd, that Brazil reached the number of 430,000,411 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 applied to the population since March 2020. This means that 90% of the 476 million doses distributed to the states were used.

Of the total, 177,440,172 people took the first dose, 158,876,020 the second, 88,458,624 received the booster dose and 5,225,595 the single dose of Janssen.

The booster dose still remains in low demand at the country’s health posts, with only 41.47% of the immunized inhabitants. The states that indicate the lowest percentage that received this dose are Roraima (14%), Amapá (15%), Pará (20%) and Tocantins (22%). Those with the highest percentage are São Paulo (58.5%) Paraíba (47%) Ceará (46%).

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and the Federal District, LOOK produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

Below, the vaccination numbers in Brazil:

