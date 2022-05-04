celebrated worldwide on 4th of May

The release of “Star Wars” in 1977 changed Hollywood forever. The first ever organized Star Wars Day took place in Toronto in 2011. The event included an Original Trivia Game Show Trilogy, a costume contest and a screening of fan-made tribute films, mash-ups, parodies and remixes. In late 2012, Disney purchased Lucasfilm and has officially observed the holiday at Disneyland and Walt Disney World ever since.

STAR WARS DAY STORY

The “Star Wars” universe is a great achievement. It’s hard to think of a time when “Star Wars” didn’t exist, given its extraordinary influence and popularity in pop culture. It all started with the book “Dune” by Frank Herbert. First published in 1965, it is widely regarded as the basic inspiration for “Star Wars”, given the huge similarities between the characters and the plot of the two. Anyway, George Lucas put his story in outer space and took the risk of producing a science fiction movie in 1977, a time when the genre was practically dead in Hollywood. Nobody expected the first “Star Wars” movie to go as well as it did. Backed by a mere $9.5 million to produce, it had a limited theatrical release and was expected to bomb at the box office. There was no way this sci-fi work was going to be a hit. On May 25, 1977, “Star Wars” (later renamed “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”) was released.

Through word of mouth and rave reviews, “Star Wars” enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame and changed the entire movie landscape, leaving studios completely baffled by its success. The world was introduced to the saga of the Skywalker family and beloved characters like Han Solo, Yoda, Chewbacca and perhaps the darkest villain of all time – Darth Vader. Raising more than $100 million by the end of the summer, the first part of “Star Wars” won six Oscars and a Special Award for groundbreaking achievements in special effects. For the time, and considering the limited budget, George Lucas achieved a huge feat in creating advanced effects and filming stunning space sequences using only small-scale figures and settings.

The success of the first film was followed by two sequels, “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980 and “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” in 1983. also commercial lines.

20 years after the debut film, Lucas released the second trilogy of films, the ‘prequel trilogy’. With a new cast of popular actors like Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” was released in 1999, followed by “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” in 2002, and “Star Wars : Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” in 2005. The storyline was not as acclaimed as the original trilogy, but the digital technology and effects of the films improved significantly and subsequently became overall box office successes. Marketing of the franchise has become more extensive, with a series of books, animated TV series, action figures, video games and clothing lines created for the new generation of “Star Wars” lovers.

Walt Disney Studios acquired the franchise in 2012 and began producing a third trilogy, the ‘sequel trilogies’. The seventh film, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, was released in 2015. The universe has been expanded even further with new characters, while staying true to the true essence of “Star Wars”. “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” was released in 2017, followed by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019. Several standalone films have also been linked to the main story, “Star Wars: Rogue One” in 2016 and “Star Wars: Rogue One” in 2016. Soil” in 2018.

So, if you’re new to the Star Wars universe, here’s the viewing order to watch the movies in:

The original trilogy: “A New Hope” (1977), “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Return of the Jedi” (1983)

The prequel trilogy: “The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Attack of the Clones” (2002) and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

The sequel trilogy: “The Force Awakens” (2015), “The Last Jedi” (2017) and “The Rise of Skywalker”

Source: nationaltoday