CNS | How to make a SUS card

Knowing how to make the SUS card can be essential for those who use the Unified Health System very often. Through the National Health Card (CNS), it is possible not only to unify the patient’s data, but also their entire care history. Check below for more details!

What is CNS?

The National Health Card (CNS) is the identification document issued by the Ministry of Health for all those who use SUS services. The record contains information such as personal data (name, mother’s name, date of birth), contacts (phone, cell phone, address, e-mail and emergency contact) and documents (CPF, RG and Certificate).

What is the CNS for?

In general, the main utility of the CNS is to concentrate all information regarding the patient’s health in a single place. In this way, health unit professionals can define a more accurate diagnosis and offer appropriate treatment. In addition, the card allows:

Quick identification of the patient;

Locate the medical record using the card number;

Binding of: professional, user, health establishment and care;

Record of attendances performed;

Record of scheduling and execution of consultations and exams;

Inform if the patient has any allergies;

Analyze drug dispensing;

Access updated registration data.

How to make the SUS card (CNS)

Download and install Conect SUS (Android l iOS) on your cell phone (or access the SUS Portal through the Internet); When opening the app, log in using your CPF and password. If you do not have a registration, create your account on Gov.br; Once this is done, authorize the platform to access your data and accept the terms of use. Then, just click on the “Card” icon in the center of the lower corner of the screen; In the menu that opens, select “Cartão do SUS” to issue the virtual card; Once this is done, you will be able to access the online version of the physical card. You can display his QR Code. In the icons located in the upper right corner, click the “Arrow” icon to save the file to your phone (and then print) or send it to some other app, such as WhatsApp.

See the step-by-step guide on how to make the SUS card (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to print the SUS card

Users can request the physical version of the card, but it is not necessary. Generally, when performing the service, the professionals of the unit usually ask only for his number. In any case, if you want to have it physically, just print it out.

Is there a way to make the 2nd copy of the SUS card?

As stated above, the physical card is no longer needed as it can be easily accessed via the internet. But you can do the duplicate in two different ways:

Taking the CPF and RG in a Basic Health Unit. The card will be sent within a few days; Access the online version of the card, download and print it to have it in physical form.

To do this, use the steps above, tapping the “Arrow” icon in the upper right corner of the screen and saving the image. After that, just print it normally.

Ready! From now on you already know exactly how to make the SUS card, the CNS.