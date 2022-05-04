Corinthians finalizes preparation for game against Deportivo Cali; see possible escalation

Corinthians finished the preparation to face Deportivo Cali on Wednesday night, for the Copa Libertadores da América. In Colombia, Timão worked in a reduced field and made crosses.

As usual, the working period started with the classic warm-up. After that, the technical commission guided the athletes in a confrontation activity in a reduced field. To finish the training, the players practiced crossing repetitions and headings.

The activity was concluded without the presence of Vítor Pereira. The coach did not travel with the squad to Colombia as Conmebol regulations allow the return of people who tested positive for Covid-19 only 11 days after the confirmation of the situation.

In the case of the Corinthians coach, the deadline is reached this Wednesday. There is a possibility that he will travel on the day of the game, but, if it does not materialize, the assistant Filipe Almeida is on the edge of the lawn again.

Given this scenario, a possible Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Mantuan (Adson), Willian and Jô.

My Helm

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Libertadores da Amrica and Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali.