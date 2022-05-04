Sports

Corinthians lineup: without Vítor Pereira, Timão finishes preparing for a duel in Colombia | Corinthians

Corinthians finished this Tuesday, on Colombian soil, the preparation for the duel against Deportivo Cali, for the fourth round of the Libertadores group stage, in a game scheduled for Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Coloso de Palmaseca, in Palmira, Colombia.

The activity was led by the assistants of coach Vítor Pereira, who did not travel with the delegation on Monday due to the Conmebol protocol, which provides for release from the 11th day after the positive test for Covid-19, a period that will be completed. on Wednesday.

Renato Augusto at Corinthians training in Colombia — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

It is still possible that he will travel on Wednesday morning to join the squad, but the club would not confirm. Otherwise, the assistant Filipe Almeida returns to command the team.

A possible escalation has: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Mantuan (Róger Guedes), Willian and Jô.

  • goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli
  • sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton
  • defenders: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson
  • midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier
  • attackers: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes

