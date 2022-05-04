Corinthians lineup: without Vítor Pereira, Timão finishes preparing for a duel in Colombia | Corinthians

Corinthians finished this Tuesday, on Colombian soil, the preparation for the duel against Deportivo Cali, for the fourth round of the Libertadores group stage, in a game scheduled for Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Coloso de Palmaseca, in Palmira, Colombia.

The activity was led by the assistants of coach Vítor Pereira, who did not travel with the delegation on Monday due to the Conmebol protocol, which provides for release from the 11th day after the positive test for Covid-19, a period that will be completed. on Wednesday.

Read too

+ “Legend”, says son of Rincón about his father

+ Are you worried? See the status of Timon

1 of 1 Renato Augusto at Corinthians training in Colombia — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Renato Augusto at Corinthians training in Colombia — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

It is still possible that he will travel on Wednesday morning to join the squad, but the club would not confirm. Otherwise, the assistant Filipe Almeida returns to command the team.

A possible escalation has: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Mantuan (Róger Guedes), Willian and Jô.

Check out the related list below:

goalkeepers : Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli sides : Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson

: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson midfielders : Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier attackers: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes

The ge Corinthians podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!